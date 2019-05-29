FARMINGTON -- Two overseas absentee ballots are still outstanding in the three-way race for Position 3 on Prairie Grove School Board, and those votes could impact the election results, Jennifer Price, Washington County Election commissioner, said last week.

Only 3% of registered voters in Prairie Grove School District cast ballots in the May 21 school election. Prairie Grove school has 7,210 registered voters, according to the Washington County Clerk's office. Of this, 239 people voted.

None of the three candidates received more than 50 percent of the votes, which means the commission cannot declare a winner, Price said.

The unofficial results:

• Brian Walker, 61 votes (25.52 percent)

• Matt Hargis 119 votes (49.79 percent)

• Harley Hunt 59 votes (24.69 percent)

The deadline is Friday, May 31, for the overseas absentee ballots to be received in the county clerk's office.

"We officially have to wait until then," Price said.

Price said the election results would be impacted only if both absentee votes are cast in favor of Hargis or if both ballots support Hunt.

If both absentee ballots are votes for Hargis, he will win the election outright, Price said. However, if he only receives one of the votes, he will have 50 percent of the vote, not enough to win outright, and a run-off election would be held.

If both ballots are cast in favor of Harley Hunt, then there would be a tie for second place and the commission would flip a coin to determine which of the two candidates, Hunt or Walker, would be in a run-off election facing Hargis.

If none of the outstanding absentee ballots are returned by the deadline, then a run-off election will be held between Hargis and Walker.

If necessary, the run-off election will be June 18.

Price said the Election Commission will certify the election results May 31.

