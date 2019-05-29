Submitted photo Lincoln senior Sterling Morphis (right) accompanied by his father, Russell Morphis, of Lincoln, signs a national letter of intent to play college basketball for John Brown University, of Siloam Springs, on May 8. Sterling Morphis played four sports as a senior, excelling at football, golf, basketball and baseball. Sterling Morphis is the Enterprise-Leader selection for Male Athlete-of-the-Year for school year 2018-2019 at Lincoln.

NOTE: Last week the Enterprise-Leader incorrectly reported Sterling Morphis accepted a baseball scholarship to John Brown University, of Siloam Springs. He actually committed to play basketball for JBU.

LINCOLN -- Forty-two points and a conference win became a sterling moment forever etched into the lore of Lincoln basketball as the Wolves upset Charleston, 80-73, at Wolfpack Arena Jan. 24.

Basketball days are not over for Lincoln graduate Sterling Morphis, who signed a national letter of intent to play college hoops for John Brown University, of Siloam Springs, on May 8.

The 6-2 point-guard averaged 21 points, 7.5 rebounds and between six or seven assists per game during his senior season highlighted by a 42-point explosion in an 80-73 victory over Charleston. The Wolves finished 13-15 overall, 6-8 in the 3A-1 West, but didn't make it out of their district tournament.

Still with Sterling Morphis on the court, they always had a chance. His ability to stop on a dime, elevate and shoot pull-up jumpers off the dribble frustrated certain opponents. Some of the Tigers, who hadn't lost a conference game until running into Lincoln, couldn't bring themselves to shake his hand when the game was over.

"That was just different. I felt like I could throw up anything and it would go in, but they finally slowed me down in the second half. That was when we got other guys involved and other guys stepped up and we pulled off a big win," Sterling Morphis said.

Sterling Morphis made their defense look bad singeing the nets from downtown. He started off hot notching 14 of Lincoln's 18 points in the first quarter keeping the Wolves within, 21-18.

That got the full attention of Charleston coach B.J. Ross, but nothing worked and he may as well have been pulling his hair out as getting defenders to stick with Sterling Morphis.

Sterling Morphis rang up five trifectas in 4:57 and ratcheted up his point-production adding 19 points in the second quarter. Ross virtually suffered from lockjaw desperately urging the Tigers to guard No. 1, referring to Sterling Morphis' jersey. Lincoln captured a 42-39 halftime lead in spite of Charleston shooting 7-of-8 from behind the 3-point line.

Sterling Morphis knew as long as he was taking quality shots and making them, Lincoln coach Tim Rich wouldn't object to the result.

"They were in a man, but it was like a sagging man so if we moved the ball quick they couldn't close out enough to keep me from getting open shots and we took advantage of it," Sterling Morphis said. "Coach Rich, he's not big on the three-ball, but if it's falling he says, 'just keep on putting them up.'"

With the Tigers concentrating on containing Sterling Morphis in the second half, he didn't force the issue letting the game come to him. Daytin Davis finished with 17 and Chase Hutchens added 15 points as they took turns finding openings.

Ross was so overwhelmed with the first-half outburst that Charleston's emphasis became holding Sterling Morphis in check instead of winning the game. While the Tigers succeeded to a certain degree in limiting Sterling Morphis to nine points over the final two periods -- they ultimately lost the game, 80-73, with Lincoln finding other ways to score.

Sterling Morphis, son of Russell Morphis and Mandy Kester of Lincoln, plans to major in Math Education, entertaining designs for more basketball beyond JBU by becoming a math teacher and basketball coach.

He carried a 3.86 GPA into the final weeks of school while playing four sports as a senior, excelling at football, golf, basketball and baseball. He treasures memories of being around his high school teammates and friends.

"They made some cool moments for me, just being around them. It was fun," Sterling Morphis said.

Sterling Morphis admits Thursday's graduation meant parting ways with those teammates, yet he eagerly looks toward the future.

"It's sad but I'm moving on to a new team," Sterling Morphis said. "I'm pretty excited about that."

Sports on 05/29/2019