FILE PHOTO Students at Lincoln High signed a long banner in memory of Taylan Taylor when he died in a house fire in Feb. of 2016 as a 14-year-old freshman. The banner stretched across one of the walls in the hallway.

LINCOLN -- Taylan Taylor, a member of Lincoln's Class of 2019, dreamed of suiting up for Wolves' varsity basketball team.

Taylan never got the opportunity. He died three years ago on Feb. 16, 2016, as a ninth-grader in an early morning house fire that consumed a mobile home he and his father, Tony Taylor, dwelt in at Summers just outside of Lincoln near the Oklahoma State line.

Yet, Taylan lives on in the memories of his family, principal, teachers, coaches, teammates and classmates, who graduated Thursday in one of Taylan's favorite places -- Wolfpack Arena.

Once the class had each received their diplomas and returned to their seats, Lincoln High School principal Courtney Jones called Taylan's father, Tony Taylor, to the podium. There was some unfinished business.

"I want to present a diploma to Tony Taylor in memory of Taylan Taylor. You're forever in our heart," Jones said.

Tony Taylor accepted the diploma to thunderous applause rivaling even the most spectacular play Wolves' fans could imagine Taylan pulling off on his beloved home-court.

This time, Taylan needed an assist, and Jones plus his class set up the moment.

In the aftermath of his death, Jones remembered Taylan's love for the game, recalling if the boy wasn't in class, he was on the basketball court and always had a smile on his face.

Basketball was Taylan's favorite activity and he thrived shooting hoops through his goal at home in Summers -- constantly dreaming of the future. As a youngster he followed former Lincoln star, Shandon "Biggie" Goldman, now playing NCAA Division I college basketball for Northern Iowa, around the gym learning everything he could. Goldman graduated from Lincoln in 2015 after helping the Wolves get the school's first-ever state tournament win as a junior and return to Regional play as a senior. His younger sister, Jessica, is one of Taylan's classmates.

"He was about four years younger than me, but I remember being around him during junior high games," Goldman said. "And just remember how positive he always was, and when he was on the court he always played hard and loved being there. He was a great kid and just positively affected anyone he was around."

According to Lincoln basketball coach Tim Rich, who coached Taylan from seventh through ninth grade, Taylan worked "extremely hard" and was "just waiting on a growth spurt" that would empower him to make an even bigger impact on the basketball court.

After his death at age 14, life grew quiet for Taylan's family without the sound of a basketball clanging off the backboard or rattling off the rim, but Jones and his classmates chose to carry his memory with them throughout commencement exercises Thursday.

For a few precious moments the sound of an energetic boy relentlessly perfecting his ball-handling skills rang through the hearts of the Class of 2019.

All at once the dribble stopped and the perception of a pull-up jumper formed followed by the sound of a basketball spinning through the air punctuated by a snap of the net.

Swish onomatopoeia.

It was almost as if Taylan was speaking to the Class of 2019, "Hey, look guys, I can still make a play -- if you include me."

Sports on 05/29/2019