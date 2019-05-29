Submitted photo Farmington's 4x400 relay team (from left): Amelia Fuqua, Ashley Akridge, Lynley Bowen, and Alexis Roach, won the 2019 State 4A championship at Batesville's Pioneer Stadium April 30 lowering their time to 4.13.20 in the finals.

FARMINGTON -- The Lady Cardinal 4x400 relay team of Lynley Bowen, Amelia Fuqua, Alexis Roach and Ashley Akridge surged past two higher seeded squads to win the State 4A championship.

Depth among the field of quality athletes available became a crucial factor with an injury to senior Madisyn Pense causing the lineup to be juggled before the finals held at Batesville's Pioneer Stadium on April 30.

The result left the girls and coach Si Hornbeck shouting for joy as they exceeded their previous best performance.

"Man, we have improved on that really every meet," Hornbeck said. "Four girls, really had five, kind of knew four of the five we're going to run. Didn't know who was going to go. Had one step up and say, 'Hey coach, I don't know that I can do what I need to be able to do for the team' and so we had another one that stepped up and did a great job. Everybody ran as fast as they could, as fast as they've run all year long."

Fuqua qualified for state in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.17. She finished 12th in the preliminaries with a time of 13.24, but her presence became extremely valuable in joining the 4x400 relay squad.

Second place went to Magnolia's team of TiAlone Banks, Kiara Frazier, Alexis Martin and Radasia Turner, which came in with a better seed time of 4:16.88 and lowered that by posting a 4:13.99.

The Lady Cardinals were even better -- reducing their time by 8.22 seconds to claim the gold medallions with a time of 4:13.20.

"At the Bulldog Relays in Fayetteville, we qualified for state in 4x400 running a 4:21.42 or something like that and they ran a 4:13 at state," Hornbeck said. "It just goes to show that lots of effort, lots of hard work goes into that and they did a great job. I couldn't have been more proud than I was. They did fantastic, great kids, great effort, great win."

Gravette's veteran team of Sally Bird, Tia Berger, Mikey Larson and Gracie Berger ran third in 4:20.37.

Pea Ridge's 4x400 relay team of Madison Smith, Cassidy Mooneyhan, Olivia McCraken, and Shelby Dunlap also had a better seed time of 4:20.50, but ran a 4:27.1o to finish seventh at state.

Pea Ridge High School won the State 4A girls team championship trophy with 115 points with Magnolia claiming State Runner-up with 93 points. Valley View was third with 48, followed by Joe T. Robinson, 41; Camden Fairview, 38; and Farmington tied with Gravette for sixth place with 34 points. Crossett placed eighth with 33.5 points, along with Batesville, 31; and Harrison, 30.5, to round out the top 10.

Prairie Grove finished 12th with 22 points.

Roach turned in a pair of personal bests in addition to contributing to the 4x400 relay championship. Roach placed second in the triple jump behind Tai'sheka Porchia, of Camden Fairview, who came in seeded first at 36-07.75.

Porchia jumped 37-00.50 with Roach coming in second while bumping her personal best up from 35-02.00 to 36-00.00 upstaging second seed Hope Nichol, of Joe T. Robinson. Nichol qualified at 35-08.25 and reached 35-11.00 in the finals. Roach had been trying to make 36' in the triple jump since her freshman year achieving the goal in her last opportunity.

"Alexis had a great day. Alexis is another one that she has done better every single week," Hornbeck said. "She went up and she jumped 36 feet even which is a 10 inch personal record from our conference meet where she went 35'2".

Roach placed fourth in the long jump surpassing 15 competitors with higher seeds going in.

"She jumped 16'7" in the long jump, which was a five inch personal record. She's always been steady. She's always been consistent, but she showed out," Hornbeck said. "She did what a senior is supposed to do and that's the absolute best that you can when you got to do it and I'm so proud of her. I'll miss all my seniors."

Bowen ran third in the 800 meter improving a qualifying time of 1:02.26 by two seconds in 1:00.85.

Taking sixth in high jump was Akridge leaping 5-00.00 in an event she had competed in only once before while qualifying at district.

Brea Woods threw the discus 14" better than her previous mark landing at 102-04 to nail down seventh place.

"Brea Woods is another one that showed out. She went from throwing 88'7" at our district meet in the discus to a 102'4" and finished seventh. Ashley Akridge, another senior, she jumped five feet in the high jump. It was her second time competing in that event all year long so she competed at district and competed at state and wound up finishing sixth for us," Hornbeck said.

Hornbeck wasn't surprised by seniors doing what seniors are supposed to do.

"I was thrilled, but it didn't surprise me because that's what kind of kids they are," Hornbeck said. "They're every day kids. They show up and they do what they're supposed to do and they lead our team with their attitude and with their effort and I can't, as a coach, ask for anything more than that."

