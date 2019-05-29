MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Joey Sorters recently submitted his resignation as Prairie Grove athletic director which was accepted by the school board during its May 21 meeting. Sorters remains assistant principal at Prairie Grove High School, a position he has held since 2008. He was hired as athletic director June 17, 2017 during the same meeting when the school board officially accepted the resignation of Tommy Roy as athletic director due to health reasons.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- History repeats from a scenario four years ago as Prairie Grove hired a new athletic director and head baseball coach within a month's time frame.

Joey Sorters recently submitted his resignation as Prairie Grove athletic director which was accepted by the school board during its May 21 meeting. Sorters remains assistant principal at Prairie Grove High School, a position he has held since 2008. He was hired as athletic director June 19, 2017 during the same meeting when the school board officially accepted the resignation of Tommy Roy as athletic director due to health reasons.

Sorters first applied to fill a vacancy created by the Aug. 31, 2014, death of long-time Prairie Grove athletic director and former coach Mike Green. He and then superintendent Allen Williams, now assistant superintendent of finance, split the duties for that school year until Roy was hired for the position May 18, 2015.

No sooner had Roy been hired than Prairie Grove had to find a new baseball head coach with the resignation of Mitch Cameron, who took the head coaching job at Rogers Heritage. Chris Mileham was hired during a special board meeting June 8, 2015. Through the next three seasons Mileham accumulated a 40-44 overall record with a 16-8 conference mark.

Mileham changed the baseball facilities at Rieff Park procuring and installing a professional baseball scoreboard that was used in a minor league ballpark. He resigned abruptly in February and Prairie Grove played the 2019 season with Jed Davis, seventh and eighth grade principal, serving as interim head baseball coach.

The Tigers finished 11-13 and 1-7 in the 4A-1 Conference forcing them as a No. 9 seed into a play-in game at Gentry in order to qualify for postseason district play. The Tigers won that game, but ended their season in a first-round district game against eventual 2019 State Runner-up Shiloh Christian.

Cameron's hiring to return to Prairie Grove was made official during a May 21 school board meeting.

Heritage athletic director Keith Kilgore advertised for a new head baseball coach on May 22.

Sorters' youngest son, Jackson, a rising junior, played on the 2019 team; and his first-born son, Jarren, who passed Aug. 11, 2016, would have been a senior.

Sorters interviewed for athletic director in the spring of 2015 about the same time Jarren experienced pain in his foot, which had been broken in November 2013. After several tests and medical evaluations, Jarren was diagnosed Aug. 19, 2015, with sarcoma, a form of childhood cancer. This turn of events sent the Sorters family on a year-long battle that concluded with Jarren passing peacefully in his sleep at home on Aug. 11, 2016.

Roy was hired May 18, 2015, but by August of 2016 began experiencing health issues.

The day Sorters returned to work after taking time off for Jarren's funeral was the day Roy was hospitalized.

Roy has since recovered and returned to work teaching at Prairie Grove High School.

Sorters told the Enterprise-Leader he resigned for personal reasons. He expects to remain on the job until the fiscal year ends in June unless the athletic director position is filled earlier.

"I enjoyed working with our coaching staff. I enjoyed working with athletic directors from other schools, the networking part of it," Sorters said. It's just time to move back to assistant principal, move back into that role and let somebody else take care of the athletic department."

"I'll still be at games," Sorters said. "I'll still be the Tigers' biggest fan."

