FARMINGTON

Track And Field Camp

Boys and girls entering grades 3-7 can get a taste of what it takes to succeed in track and field by attending the 2019 Cardinal Track & Field Camp June 10-13 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the brand new Farmington Track & Field facility. According to Farmington High School girls track and field coach Si Hornbeck, the camp promotes "an energetic and fun introduction to all things track and field."

Cost for one child is $100 with additional siblings paying $80 per child. To register go to https://forms.gle/aTgygWScaCpqE6fj8 or with questions, call or text Coach Hornbeck at 501-520-1515. He can also be reached by email at shornbeck@farmcards.org.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Football Camp

Boys entering grades 1-7 are invited to attend Prairie Grove's summer football camp. Sessions for grades 1-3 will be held June 10-12, from 8-10 a.m.; grades 4-7 will be held June 10-13, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at Tiger Stadium in Prairie Grove. Cost of the camp is $35 for grades 1-3 and $45 for grades 4-7.

The camp consists of a fun, action-filled combination of football fundamentals, hard work and self-esteem builders, basic fundamentals for all positions, position-specific drills and technique, agility drills, how to practice with intensity, and competition. Awards will be given in many categories and campers will receive a camp T-shirt. According to camp director John Elder, every child will receive personal instruction, positive encouragement and a sense of belonging. The camp operates on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applicants will be enrolled when the registration form and payment in full is received. Registration needs to be received by June 10. To participate, all campers must be covered by their family's medical insurance policy. Make checks payable to Prairie Grove Football Camp.

Coach John Elder will be directing the camp. Coach Elder is the defensive line coach and offensive coordinator for the high school team and the head junior high football coach. He was head high school football coach at Arkansas Baptist and spent six years at the high school and junior high levels at Shiloh Christian before coming to Prairie Grove Schools. He has 26 years coaching experience.

Coach Danny Abshier is the head high school football coach at Prairie Grove and will be assisting with the camp. Coach Abshier assisted at Harrison High School and junior high for three years before coming to Prairie Grove where he has worked for the past 27 years. Prairie Grove has advanced to the state semifinals in 1997, 2003, 2012, 2015, 2016, and played in the 2015 state championship. Youth are encouraged to become part of the tradition.

For more information about the camp, contact Coach Elder or Coach Abshier at 479-846-4228.

Sports on 05/29/2019