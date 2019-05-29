LINCOLN -- One of the buildings at Lincoln Middle School will need a new roof and other repairs after it was damaged during storms that came through western Washington County on May 18.

Mary Ann Spears, superintendent, told Lincoln School Board members about the damage during their May 20 meeting. Staff didn't know about the damage until the following Monday morning.

"It looked like the roof went up and down," Spears said.

The building has two classrooms and foodservice offices. Spears said an interior camera showed ceiling tiles and metal falling into the hallway.

"It was kind of a freak thing," Spears said.

Friday, Spears said the district's insurance firm and officials with the Facilities Division of Arkansas Department of Education have looked at the damage.

She said she was reluctant to throw out a number for the repairs but estimates it will cost more than $350,000. The new roof alone will probably be around $130,000, Spears said.

Along with a new roof, the building will need electrical and plumbing work, a new ceiling grid and insulation. The floors and walls appeared to be OK, Spears said.

The district's insurance policy has a $15,000 deductible. Spears said she also plans to apply for catastrophic funding from the education department to help cover the costs.

In other news at the May meeting, Spears updated board members on the high school's new agri barn. The city has annexed the land for the barn, located adjacent to the high school. The construction plans still have to be approved by the state education department. Spears said she hopes the school will break ground Oct. 1.

The board meeting included a presentation from Ryan Boswell with Entegrity Energy Partners on a proposal outlining how the high school could save money by installing solar power panels.

Entegrity's preliminary analysis shows the school pays Ozark Electric 10 cents per kilowatt hour for electrical power and it consumes 1 million kilowatts per year.

The company would install solar panels on the high school roof and the school's cost would be 5 cents to 8 cents per kilowatt hour, Boswell said. The benefit, he explained, is that the charge per kilowatt hour is locked in for 25-30 years, compared to the increasing costs of electrical power.

The project would pay for itself in 11 years and the school would realize $2 million on savings over the 25-30 years, Boswell said. He said the school would reduce its spending enough to pay for the project without any additional costs to the district.

Board President Kendra Moore said if the board decided to pursue solar energy, she would recommend opening up the project for other companies to offer proposals.

"I wouldn't want to jump into this," said Moore, who owns a construction firm.

In other action, the board approved a recommendation to contract with Elite Lawn Care for lawn care for the 2019-20 school year. The business is owned by the husband of a Lincoln teacher so the district will have to receive permission from the educational commissioner before the $52,000 contract can be approved.

The board also approved two proposals from the transportation department for bus drivers on their leave policy and approved a memorandum of understanding with the Wolf Pack Foundation.

Building principals gave updates on their school improvement plans.

The elementary school's plan includes increasing growth in test scores by 10%, building on small groups and training on the reading initiative R.I.S.E. The school will have a new reading curriculum for teachers in the fall.

The middle school's improvement plan includes a 10% increase in math and reading literacy scores.

At the high school, the focus will be on participation in Advanced Placement classes, test scores and college participation. In addition, the high school hopes to increase parent involvement.

The board accepted resignations from four teachers and a staff member: Jeff Boyett, Lauren Creed, Kasey Smith (all high school teachers), Ryan Acord (middle school special education) and Mark Scates (high school ALE, dean of students).

The board hired Savannah Stricklen for middle school special education and Elizabeth Melchor for middle school English.

