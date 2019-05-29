FARMINGTON

All Alumni Reunion

The Farmington All Alumni Reunion will be 3-6 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Junior High School (old high school). Parking and entrance (without stairs) will be available on the north side of building. Some refreshments will be available. Please plan to come and spread the word to others. If you have questions, contact Norma Dickerson at ndickers@farmcards.org or call 479-422-2046.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Civil War Camp

Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park will host its 2019 Civil War Camp for children ages 9-12 from 9 a.m. to noon, June 5-7. Campers will be able to step into the shoes of a Civil War soldier and experience history. Cost is $45 and includes a Civil War style hat to take home. Call 479-846-2990 or email PrairieGrove@arkansas.com.

STRICKLER

Fall Creek Cemetery Clean-Up

Fall Creek Cemetery will have its decoration day June 2. There will be a potluck lunch at noon at the Community building. Bring your best dish and join the fun.

Community on 05/29/2019