Wolf Relays At Lincoln High School
Thursday, March 28
BOYS
Team Scores 1. Gentry 146 2. Gravette 125 3. Elkins 70.50 4. Prairie Grove 54 5. Greenland 48 6. Lincoln 39 7. Cedarville 33.50 8. West Fork 33 9. Haas Hall 32 10. Westville 20 11. Shiloh Christian 18 12. The New School 12
Boys 100 Meter Dash
Place^Name^School^Time^Points
1. Foster Layman^Prairie Grove^11.93^10^2. Adam Keith^Lincoln^12.01^8^3. Zaylen Bryant^Greenland^12.25^6^4.^Zac Jarnagan^Gentry^12.26^5^5. Paxton Barnett^Elkins^12.28^4^6. Truitt Tollett^Shiloh Christian^12.46^3^7. Keaton Carter^Shiloh Christian^12.49^2^8. Justin Bivens^West Fork^12.50^1^9.Sam Santiago^Gentry^12.54^10. Cody Drummond^Elkins^12.56^11. Cy Hilger^Gravette^12.66^12. Isaac Dann^Gravette^12.71^13. Cade Grant^Prairie Grove^12.75^14. Mateo Cain^Gentry^12.86^15. Nick Pohlman^Prairie Grove^12.91^16. Ian Drake^Gravette^13.22^17. Lukas Jordan^Haas Hall^13.35^18. Kelin Mitchell^Cedarville^13.40^19. Jaydan Key^Elkins^13.45^20. Ceth Sluyter^Shiloh Christian^13.48^21. Matthew Sheridan^Lincoln^13.50^22. Eli Rich^Lincoln^13.58^23. Skylar Dixon^West Fork^13.89^24. Rashad Morris^Haas Hall^14.08^25. Chris Collier^Greenland^14.16^26. Zak Hobgood^The New School^14.35^27. Holden Blankenship^The New School^14.62^28. Jayce Barron^Prism Education Center^14.90^29. Wayne Boyd^West Fork^15.30^30. Daylon Thomas^Westville, Okla.^15.57^31. Aryan Arvinthan^Prism Education Center^16.81^32. Draven Goodall^Westville, Okla.^17.53
Boys 200 Meter Dash
Place^Name^School^Time^Points
1. Paxton Barnett^Elkins^24.47^10^2. Foster Layman^Prairie Grove^24.59^8^3. Adam Keith^Lincoln^24.62^6^4. Zaylen Bryant^Greenland^24.81^5^5. Kyle Rachel^Gravette^24.99^4^6. Sam Santiago^Gentry^25.20^3^7. Zac Jarnagan^Gentry^25.25^2^8. Justin Bivens^West Fork^25.26^1^9. Cody Drummond^Elkins^25.33^10. Isaac Dann^Gravette^25.57^11. Ethan Sluyter^Shiloh Christian^25.61^12. Ian Drake^Gravette^25.96^13. Pearson Andrews^West Fork^26.01^14. Mateo Cain^Gentry^26.34^15. Cade Grant^Prairie Grove^26.52^16. Eli Rich^Lincoln^26.58^17. Matthew Sheridan^Lincoln^27.68^18. Zach Stively^Shiloh Christian^27.73^19. Chris Collier^Greenland^27.90^20. Jon Stewart^Cedarville^28.01^21. Ceth Sluyter^Shiloh Christian^28.34^22. Skylar Dixon^West Fork^28.80^23. Jayce Barron^Prism Education Center^29.86^24. Daylon Thomas^Westville, Okla.^30.83^25^Austin Parsons^Prairie Grove^31.29^26. Aryan Arvinthan^Prism Education Center^34.30^27. Draven Goodall^Westville, Okla.^36.69
Boys 400 Meter Dash
Place^Name^School^Time^Points
1. Adam Keith^Lincoln^54.65^10^2. Sam Santiago^Gentry^54.93^8^3. Tysen Barbour^The New School^55.77^6^4. Kyle Parrish^Elkins^56.25^5^5. Roberto Barrios^Gravette^56.93^4^6. Ross Williams^Prairie Grove^57.55^3^7. Hunter Gaither^Greenland^58.13^2^8. Ethan Sluyter^Shiloh Christian^58.16^1^9. Landon Fulgham^Shiloh Christian^58.75^10. Lucas Warren^West Fork^59.24^11. Jett Dennis^Greenland^59.53^12. Luis Santillano^Greenland^59.97^13. Johnny Dunfee^Gravette^1:00.02^14. Rex Bird^Gravette^1:00.19^15. Gregory Burney^West Fork^1:00.26^16. Zach Stively^Shiloh Christian^1:03.47^17. Matthew Sheridan^Lincoln^1:03.73^18. Caden Terry^Elkins^1:04.07^19. Kale Skogen^Lincoln^1:04.36^20. Osiris Nicholson^Elkins^1:07.20^21. Canton Oldham^West Fork^1:07.60^22. Daylon Thomas^Westville, Okla.^1:08.59^23. Christian Shreve^Prism Education Center^1:08.82^24. Zach Helmer^Prairie Grove^1:10.10^25. Samuel Morrison^Haas Hall^1:14.35^26. Aryan Arvinthan^Prism Education Center^1:16.75
Boys 800 Meter Run
Place^Name^School^Time^Points
1. Hayden Stout^Greenland^2:18.03^10^2. Jacob Truman^Gentry^2:18.81^8^3. Ayden Barbour^The New School^2:21.32^6^4. Matthew Brownmiller^West Fork^2:24.50^5^5. Aidan Rheay^Haas Hall^2:25.23^4^6. Joshua Hortsmann^Gravette^2:25.28^3^7. Gabe Wilson^Greenland^2:25.54^2^8. Garrett Wade^Prairie Grove^2:26.08^1^9. Gregory Burney^West Fork^2:26.58^10. Leo Busby^Gravette^2:28.09^11. Peter Erdman^Prairie Grove^2:31.94^12. Easton Edmisten^Westville, Okla.^2:32.07^13. Lucas Warren^West Fork^2:32.65^14. Jackson Wisdom^Haas Hall^2:35.36^15. Kale Drummond^Elkins^2:35.37^16. Presley Roberts^Prairie Grove^2:37.18^17. Andres Chavez^Greenland^2:38.47^18. Nikolai Montoya^Haas Hall^2:38.95^19. Trent Gore^Gentry^2:42.77^20. Caden Terry^Elkins^2:52.01^21. Christian Shreve^Prism Education Center^3:09.92
Boys 1,600 Meter Run
Place^Name^School^Time^Points
1. Jacob Truman^Gentry^5:16.33^10^2. Jacob Smithpeters^Haas Hall^5:18.72^8^3. Aidan Rheay^Haas Hall^5:19.41^6^4. Garrett Wade^Prairie Grove^5:20.90^5^5. Joshua Hortsmann^Gravette^5:24.74^4^6. Anthony Tramonte^Elkins^5:29.33^3^7. Matthew Brownmiller^West Fork^5:33.79^2^8. Tylor Bowman^Greenland^5:34.63^1^9. Slater Tackett^West Fork^5:34.76^10. Gavin Litchford^Shiloh Christian^5:35.51^11. Peter Erdman^Prairie Grove^5:45.51^12. Gideon Sutterfield^Shiloh Christian^5:45.52^13. Audie Ramsey^Lincoln^5:56.12^14. Nikolai Montoya^Haas Hall^6:10.21^15. Kato Patrick^West Fork^6:15.24^16. Jacob Kattich^Cedarville^6:26.81^17. Juan Pablo Jaramillo^Prairie Grove^7:28.48
Boys 3,200 Meter Run
Place^Name^School^Time^Points
1. Jacob Smithpeters^Haas Hall^11:27.79^10^2. Jacob Truman^Gentry^11:56.03^8^3. Anthony Tramonte^Elkins^12:12.47^6^4. Slater Tackett^West Fork^12:21.07^5^5. Samuel Morrison^Haas Hall^15:12.83^4
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
Place^Name^School^Time^Points
1. Brandon Atwood^Gentry^17.70^10^2. Kyle Rachel^Gravette^18.21^8^3. Caleb Brown^Gravette^18.41^6^4. Jon Stewart^Cedarville^19.30^5^5. David Hall^Prairie Grove^20.05^4^6. Wyatt Young^Prairie Grove^20.11^3^7. Ben Lovejoy^West Fork^21.25^2^8. Xavier Hernandez^West Fork^21.39^1^9. David Murray^Lincoln^24.08^10. Connor Schork^Lincoln^25.12
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
Place^Name^School^Time^Points
1. Brandon Atwood^Gentry^44.54^10^2. Tajae White^Gravette^44.60^8^3. Kyle Rachel^Gravette^45.64^6^4. Paxton Barnett^Elkins^46.55^5^5. Caleb Brown^Gravette^46.92^4^6. Jon Stewart^Cedarville^50.14^3^7. Wyatt Young^Prairie Grove^51.31^2^8. Corey Strain^West Fork^51.90^1^9. Ben Lovejoy^West Fork^52.35^10. Chris Wakeman^Westville, Okla.^52.72^11. David Murray^Lincoln^56.61^12. Wayne Boyd^West Fork^56.69
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
Place^School^Time^Points^Athletes
1. Gravette^46.33^10^(Roberto Barrios, Cy Hilger, Isaac Dann, Tajae White)^2. Gentry^46.42^8^(Brandon Atwood, Sam Santiago, Mateo Cain, Zac Jarnagan)^3. Greenland^47.02^6^(Zach Gilbert, Jett Dennis, Hunter Gaither, Zaylen Bryant)^4. Prairie Grove^47.43^5^(Cade Grant, Foster Layman, David Hall, Nick Pohlman)^5. West Fork High^47.44^4^(Xavier Hernandez, Pearson Andrews, Corey Strain, Justin Bivens)^6. Elkins^47.83^3^(Names not available)^7. Shiloh Christian^48.12^2^(Truitt Tollett, Ethan Sluyter, Landon Fulgham, Keaton Carter)^8. Lincoln^55.24^1^(Kanoa Smith, Kale Skogen, Matthew Sheridan, David Murray)
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
Place^School^Time^Points^Athletes
1. Gravette^3:47.72^10^(Roberto Barrios, Caleb Brown, Tajae White, Kyle Rachel)^2. Greenland^3:56.62^8^(Hunter Gaither, Jett Dennis, Hayden Stout, Jackson Redman)^3. Gentry^3:59.55^6^(Sam Santiago, Blake Wilkinson, Brandon Atwood, Beau Tomblin)^4. West Fork^4:01.46^5^(Pearson Andrews, Lucas Warren, Corey Strain, Matthew Brownmiller)
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
Place^School^Time^Points^Athletes
1. Gravette^9:23.56^10^(Joshua Hortsmann, Johnny Dunfee, Leo Busby, Adam Bradford)^2. Greenland^9:28.58^8^(Hayden Stout, Luis Santillano, Gabe Wilson, Jackson Redman)^3. West Fork High School 9:29.56^6^(Lucas Warren, Gregory Burney, Slater Tackett, Matthew Brownmiller)
Boys High Jump
Place^Name^School^Height^Points
1. Paxton Barnett^Elkins^6-05.00^10^2. Beau Tomblin^Gentry^5-08.00^8^3. Blake Wilkinson^Gentry^5-06.00^6^4. Eli Rich^Lincoln^5-06.00^5^5. Nick Pohlman^Prairie Grove^5-04.00^4^6. Adam Keith^Lincoln^5-02.00^2^6. Johnny Dunfee^Gravette^5-02.00^2^6. Devin Young^Westville, Okla.^5-02.00^2^9. Jaiden Henry^Shiloh Christian^5-02.00^10. Holden Blankenship^The New School^5-02.00^11. Cody Drummond^Elkins^5-00.00^11. Arthur Cox^The New School^5-00.00^11. Xavier Hernandez^West Fork^5-00.00^11. Quinton Gano^Elkins^5-00.00^15. Justin Bivens^West Fork^5-00.00^-- Pearson Andrews^West Fork^NH^-- Audie Ramsey^Lincoln^N^-- Kelin Mitchell^Cedarville^NH^-- Caleb Brown^Gravette^NH
Boys Long Jump
Place^Name^School^Distance^Points
1. Brandon Atwood, Gentry^19-11.75^10^2. Zac Jarnagan^Gentry^19-05.00^8^3. Tajae White^Gravette^19-00.00^6^4. Paxton Barnett^Elkins^18-09.00^5^5. Truitt Tollett^Shiloh Christian^18-06.00^4^6. Kelin Mitchell^Cedarville^18-03.00^3^7 .Nick Pohlman^Prairie Grove^17-08.00^2^8 .Eli Rich^Lincoln^17-06.50^1^9. Osiris Nicholson^Elkins^17-06.00^10. Pearson Andrews^West Fork^17-05.00^11. Corey Strain^West Fork^17-02.00^12. Zaylen Bryant^Greenland^17-00.50^13. Jaiden Henry^Shiloh Christian^16-09.50^14. Rex Bird^Gravette^16-09.00^15. Hunter Gaither^Greenland^16-08.00^16. Wyatt Young^Prairie Grove^16-06.00^17. Xavier Hernandez^West Fork^16-03.50^18. Ty Henderson^Prairie Grove^16-02.00^19. Lukas Jordan^Haas Hall Academy^15-09.50^20. Zak Hobgood^The New School^14-01.00^21. Jon Stewart^Cedarville^13-11.00^-- Beau Tomblin^Gentry^-- Shaliko Sahakyan^Cedarville^-- David Murray^Lincoln
Boys Triple Jump
Place^Name^School^Distance^Points
1. Zac Jarnagan^Gentry^39-09.50^10^2. Cy Hilger, Gravette^39-06.50^8^3. Jaiden Henry, Shiloh Christian^38-08.50^6^4. Nick Pohlman, Prairie Grove^38-06.50^5^5. Tajae White, Gravette^38-05.50^4^6. Brandon Atwood^Gentry^38-03.25^3^7. Kelin Mitchell^Cedarville^37-08.50^2^8. Sam Santiago^Gentry^37-05.50^1^9. Osiris Nicholson^Elkins^35-07.00^10. Truitt Tollett^Shiloh Christian^35-03.50^-- Josh Dodge^Gravette^-- Skylar Dixon^West Fork^-- Jon Stewart^Cedarville^-- Cody Drummond^Elkins^-- Quinton Gano^Elkins^-- Canton Oldham^West Fork^-- David Murray^Lincoln
Boys Shot Put
Place^Name^School^Distance^Points
1. Aidan Patton^Gravette^48-11.50^10^2. Jack Abshier^Westville, Okla.^47-01.50^8^3. Kerlose Ruzek^Gentry^46-03.75^6^4. Kevan Jones^Cedarville^44-04.75^5^5. Jarrod Barker^Gravette^38-11.25^4^6. Levi Wright^Lincoln^37-11.75^3^7. Logan Shoffit^Elkins^37-07.75^2^8. Ty Verble^Gravette^36-00.50^1^9. Noah Vukic^Shiloh Christian^34-03.25^10. Ayan Sanchez^Westville, Okla.^32-08.25^11. Michael Brown^Lincoln^32-05.75^12. Kaige Adams^Prairie Grove^32-02.00^13. Tyler Brewer^Lincoln^31-06.50^14. Taylor Humble^Cedarville^31-02.50^15. Jammon Mathis^Gentry^30-06.00^16. Matthew Mayes^Prairie Grove^30-01.50^17. Jordan Byasee^Prairie Grove^27-10.50^18. Josh Holmes^West Fork^26-01.00^19. Christian Shreve^Prism Education Center^21-04.25
Boys Discus Throw
Place^Name^School^Distance^Points
1. Jack Abshier^Westville, Okla.^164-04^10^2. Aidan Patton^Gravette^148-06^8^3. Kerlose Ruzek^Gentry^132-00^6^4. Jarrod Barker^Gravette^125-01^5^5. Jose Barrios^Gentry^101-11^4^6. Kevan Jones^Cedarville^98-05^3^7. Ty Henderson^Prairie Grove^89-05^2^8. Logan Shoffit^Elkins^82-05^1^9. Kris Martinez^Lincoln^80-09^10. Ty Verble^Gravette^78-08^11. Kaige Adams^Prairie Grove^68-07^12. Jaydan Key^Elkins^64-04^13. Josh Holmes^West Fork^51-07^14. Wayne Boyd^West Fork^51-03^15. Kale Skogen^Lincoln^50-00^-- Levi Bradley^Prairie Grove
Boys Pole Vault
Place^Name^School^Height^Points
1. Caleb Barker^Elkins High School 11-06.00^10^2. Max McGill^Cedarville^11-00.00^8^3. Mateo Cain^Gentry^10-00.00^6^4. Jon Stewart^Cedarville^9-00.00^4.50^4. Anthony Tramonte^Elkins^9-00.00^4.50^6. Connor Schork^Lincoln^8-06.00^3^7. Westin Wheeler^Elkins^8-06.00^2Sports on 05/29/2019
Print Headline: Wolf Relays Boys Track And Field Results