Wolf Relays At Lincoln High School
Thursday, March 28
GIRLS
Team Rankings: 1. Gravette 142^2. Cedarville 82^3. West Fork 70^4. Prairie Grove 59^5. Greenland 58^6. Decatur 51^7. Shiloh Christian 45^8. Elkins 25^9. Haas Hall Academy 16^10. Westville, Okla. 15^11. Lincoln 10^12. Gentry 6^13. Prism Education Center 2
Girls 100 Meter Dash
Place^Name^School^Time^Points
1. Lauren Glenn^Shiloh Christian^14.16^10^2. Desi Meek^Decatur^14.39^8^3. Brook Deihl^Gravette^14.56^6^4. Tessie May^Shiloh Christian^14.64^5^5. Tia Berger^Gravette^14.65^4^6. Katie McBroom^Cedarville^14.74^3^7. Anna Hendrix^Greenland^14.87^2^8. Kouriannah Janssen^Prism Education Center^15.05^1^9. Chloe Morrow^Cedarville^15.15^10. Delaynee Parsley^Elkins^15.20^11. Kate Terminella^Haas Hall^15.31^12. Kennedy Lee^Shiloh Christian^15.33^13. Emily Philip^Elkins^15.67^14. Reese Hamilton^Gravette^15.68^15. Brittany Hoskins^Lincoln^15.73^16. Campbell Hill^Greenland^15.74^17. Heidi Rubi^Decatur^15.85^18. Josie Newsom^Gentry^15.99^19. Karsyn Ritchie^Elkins^16.15^20. London Shreve^Prism Education Center^16.52^21. Brittany Dowdy^West Fork^16.54^22. Janne Raasch^Cedarville^17.23^23. Lizzie Haisman^Decatur^17.50^24. Kayla Duggin^Greenland^17.62^25. Zoey Kierstead^West Fork^19.57
Girls 200 Meter Dash
Place^Name^School^Time^Points
1. Tia Berger^Gravette^30.60^10^2. Chloe Morrow^Cedarville^31.42^8^3. Katie McBroom^Cedarville^31.60^6^4. Reese Hamilton^Gravette^31.62^5^5. Allison T00 Coleman^Elkins^31.71^4^6. Brittany Hoskins^Lincoln^32.21^3^7. Lily Elbaum^West Fork^32.36^2^8. Kouriannah Janssen^Prism Education Center^32.37^1^9. Kennedy Lee^Shiloh Christian^32.76^10. Elizabeth Stoufer^Prairie Grove^33.27^11. Delaynee Parsely^Elkins^33.30^12. Breanna McCoy^West Fork^34.33^13. Heidi Rubi^Decatur^34.98^14. Ella Nations^Prairie Grove^35.07^15. Kenna Dunahoo^Haas Hall^35.21^16. London Shreve^Prism Education Center^35.33^17. Kayla Duggin^Greenland^36.42^18. Josie Newsom^Gentry^36.58^19. Erica Stotler^Elkins^37.64^20. Alexis Peterson^Haas Hall^38.03^21. Lizzie Haisman^Decatur^39.37^22. Zoey Kierstead^West Fork^41.57
Girls 400 Meter Dash
Place^Name^School^Time^Points
1. Katie McBroom^Cedarville^1:06.23^10^2. Sally Bird^Gravette^1:07.27^8^3. Lily Elbaum^West Fork^1:08.46^6^4. Yari Westville^Paine^1:09.27^5^5. Anna McCredy^Shiloh Christian^1:09.36^4^6. Grace Sluyter^Shiloh Christian^1:09.53^3^7. Brittany Hoskins^Lincoln^1:09.86^2^8. Desi Meek^Decatur High 1:09.89^1^9. Joyce Ferguson^West Fork^1:09.90^10. Anna Hendrix^Greenland^1:10.04^11. Kouriannah Janssen^Prism Education Center^1:11.20^12. Emma Neyman^West Fork^1:11.48^13. Anna Claire Hay^Shiloh Christian Center^1:14.23^14. Ella Mertins^Haas Hall Academy^1:17.10^15. Katie Greene^Elkins^1:17.28^16. Lauren Irwin^Gravette ^1:18.30^17. Andi Johnson^Greenland^1:21.34^18. Carley East^Elkins^1:21.58^19. Ava Moreton^Haas Hall Academy^1:48.80
Girls 800 Meter Run
Place^Name^School^Time^Points
1. Aubrey Campos^Greenland^2:29.59^10^2. Alyssa LeDuc^Prairie Grove^2:47.71^8^3. Campbell Hill^Greenland^2:51.42^6^4. Mikey Larson^Gravette^2:54.07^5^5. Kaylee Elder^Prairie Grove^2:54.42^4^6. Kaylan Chilton^Gravette^2:56.73^3^7. Grace Sluyter^Shiloh Christian^3:00.48^2^8. Katie McBroom^Cedarville^3:01.44^1^9. Stephanie Sandoval^Decatur^3:02.56^10. Katie Greene^Elkins^3:03.35^11. Lynlie Carte^Westville, Okla.^3:04.54^12. Cheyanne Moses^Westville^3:05.82^13. Deysi Rubi^Decatur^3:06.59^14. Shelyn Roa^Gentry^3"12:58^15. Brooklyn Word^Westville^3:21.23
Girls 1,600 Meter Run
Place^Name^School^Time^Points
1. Kendall Hays^West Fork^5:48.13^10^2. Bekah Bostian^Prairie Grove^5:48.31^8^3. Nealie DenHerder^West Fork^6:34.35^6^4. Megan Thompson^Prairie Grove^6:39.49^5^5. Addie Nall^Prairie Grove^6:43.15^4^6. Jacqueline Mayberry^Gravette^7:06.51^3^7. Kennedy Lee^Shiloh Christian^7:15.59^2^8. Mollie Nichols^Haas Hall^7:20.64^1^9. Shelyn Roa^Gentry^7:24.49^10. Cate Mertins^Haas Hall^7:42.20^11. River Newcomb^Prism Education Center^7:44.83
Girls 3,200 Meter Run
Place^Name^School^Time^Points
1. Bekah Bostian^Prairie Grove^12:17.27^10^2. Kendall Hays^West Fork^12:22.17^8^3. Nealie DenHerder^West Fork^14:07.88^6^4. Shelyn Roa^Gentry^16:34.40^5
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
Place^Name^School^Time^Points
1. Fiona Wilson^Greenland^17.90^10^2. Kerri Rollo^Gravette^19.62^8^3. Kamryn Vinson^Cedarville^19.74^6^4. Brittany Hoskins^Lincoln^22.53^5^5. Emma Busteed^Haas Hall^29.36^4
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
Place^Name^School^Time^Points
1. Joyce Ferguson^West Fork^56.44^10^2. Kerri Rollo^Gravette^58.03^8^3. Kamryn Vinson^Cedarville^1:00.97^6^4. Brittany Dowdy^West Fork^1:08.31^5
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
Place^School^Time^Points^Athletes
1. Gravette^54.71^10^(Gracie Berger, Brooke Deihl, Reese Hamilton, Tia Berger)^2. Shiloh Christian^56.18^8^(Tessie May, Ryli Russ, Kennedey Lee, Lauren Glenn)^3. Greenland^56.56^6^(Anna Hendrix, Campbell Hill, Andi Johnson, Aubrey Campos)^4. Elkins^56.58^5^(Emily Philip, Delaynee Parsely, Katie Greene, Karsyn Ritchie)^5. Decatur Junior High^1:01.13^4^(Heidi Rubi, Bronwyn Berry, Olivia Verser, Stephanie Sandoval)^6. Haas Hall Academy^1:01.53^3^(Kenna Dunahoo, Alexis Peterson, Kyla Johnson, Kate Terminella)
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
Place^School^Time^Points^Athletes
1. Gravette^4:33.71^10^(Tia Berger, Sally Bird, Gracie Berger, Brooke Deihl)^2. Greenland^4:49.07^8^(Aubrey Campos, Anna Hendrix, Campbell Hill, Fiona Wilson)
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
Place^School^Time^Points^Athletes
1. Prairie Grove^11:10.38^10^(Megan Thompson, Larisha Crawford, Alyssa LeDuc, Bekah Bostian)^2. Gravette^11:10.40^8^(Gracie Berger, Mikey Larson, Kaylan Chilton, Sally Bird)^3. West Fork^11:25.50^6^(Joyce Ferguson, Nealie DenHerder, Emma Neyman, Kendall Hays)^4. Shiloh Christian^12:35.66^5^(Grace Sluyter, Sandy Wahba, Anna Claire Hay, Anna McCredy)
Girls High Jump
Place^Name^School^Height^Points
1. Gracie Latta^Westville,Okla.^4-08.00^10^2. Destiny Mejia^Decatur^4-08.00^8^3. Lauren Irwin^Gravette^4-06.00^6^4. Joyce Ferguson^West Fork^4-04.00^5^5. Emma Neyman^West Fork^4-04.00^4^6. Karsyn Ritchie^Elkins^4-02.00^3^7. Emma Busteed^Haas Hall^4-00.00^2^--^Katie Greene^Elkins^NH^--^Makayla Smith^Prairie Grove^NH
Girls Long Jump
Place^Name^School^Distance^Points
1. Chloe Morrow^Cedarville^15-06.00^10^2. Desi Meek^Decatur^15-01.00^8^3. Katie McBroom^Cedarville^15-00.50^6^4. Allison Coleman^Elkins^14-03.00^5^5. Ryli Russ^Shiloh Christian^14-00.50^4^6. Karsyn Ritchie^Elkins^13-10.50^3^7. Breanna McCoy^West Fork^13-07.50^2^8. Emily Philip^Elkins^13-07.00^1^9. Sally Bird^Gravette^13-06.00^10. Kyla Johnson^Haas Hall^13-04.00^11. Lauren Irwin^Gravette^13-01.00^12. Gracie Berger^Gravette^13-00.506^13. Joyce Ferguson^West Fork^12-08.00^13. Josie Newsom^Gentry^12-08.00^15. Kamryn Vinson^Cedarville^12-05.506^16. Makayla Smith^Prairie Grove^11-08.75^17. Christine Shackelford^Haas Hall^11-02.00
Girls Triple Jump
Place^Name^School^Distance^Points
1. Chloe Morrow^Cedarville^32-07.50^10^2. Katie McBroom^Cedarville^32-02.50^8^3. Desi Meek^Decatur^31-00.00^6^4. Sally Bird^Gravette^29-09.50^5^5. Emily Philip^Elkins^29-02.00^4^6. Kyla Johnson^Haas Hall^28-10.00^3^7. Ryli Russ^Shiloh Christian^28-10.00^2^8. Lauren Irwin^Gravette^28-09.50^1^9. Destiny Mejia^Decatur^28-01.75^10. Kamryn Vinson^Cedarville^28-01.00^11. Tia Berger^Gravette^27-06.50^12. Karsyn Ritchie^Elkins^27-01.00^-- Josie Newsom^Gentry
Girls Shot Put
Place^Name^School^Distance^Points
1. Shelbye Varner^Gravette^32-02.50^10^2. Fiona Wilson^Greenland^30-02.00^8^3. Abigail Beranek^Gravette^29-02.00^6^4. Bronwyn Berry^Decatur^28-11.00^5^5. Emily Traylor^Prairie Grove^28-00.75^4^6. Miriam Holmes^Haas Hall^27-08.25^3^7. Abby Olvera^Gravette^26-07.50^2^8. Olivia Verser^Decatur^25-04.00^16^9. Kaylee Wilson^Greenland^24-07.50^10. Kyleigh McBride^Decatur^24-04.25^11. Delaynee Parsley^Elkins^24-04.00^12. Christine Shackelford^Haas Hall^24-03.25^13. Kaylee Elder^Prairie Grove^23-10.00^14. Hannah Jackson^Gentry^23-05.00^15. Janne Raasch^Cedarville^21-10.00^16. Carley East^Elkins^21-07.50^17. Ashley Guess^Gentry^20-06.50^18. Ella Nations^Prairie Grove^18-06.75^19. Erica Stotler^Elkins^17-09.50^20. Anne Coleman^West Fork^17-07.25
Girls Discus Throw
Place^Name^School^Distance^Points
1. Bronwyn Berry^Decatur^95-07^10^2. Fiona Wilson^Greenland^87-03^8^3. Abby Olvera^Gravette^87-00^6^4. Abigail Beranek^Gravette^83-11^5^5. Kaylee Elder^Prairie Grove^78-01^4^6. Shelbye Varner^Gravette^75-08^3^7. Emily Traylor^Prairie Grove^73-03^2^8. Ashley Guess^Gentry^72-01^1^9. Olivia Verser^Decatur^67-06^10. Paige Barrett^Decatur^64-05^11. Janne Raasch^Cedarville^64-00^12. Carley East^Elkins^60-08^13. Hannah Jackson^Gentry^58-05^14. Miriam Holmes^Haas Hall^55-10^15. Delaynee Parsley^Elkins^49-01^16. Anne Coleman^West Fork^48-07^17. Kaylee Wilson^Greenland^48-01^18. Christine Shackelford^Haas Hall^44-09^19. Gracie Foster^Prairie Grove^44-06^20. Haley Robertson^Elkins^40-06
Girls Pole Vault
Place^Name^School^Height^Points
1. Holly Robinson^Gravette^9-03.00^10^2. Chloe Morrow^Cedarville^8-06.00^8^-- Katie Greene^Elkins^NHSports on 05/29/2019
Print Headline: Wolf Relays Girls Track And Field Results