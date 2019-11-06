FARMINGTON -- The 2020 school election will include positions for Farmington and Lincoln school boards. Both boards voted earlier this year to hold their 2020 school elections on March 3, the same day as the preferential primary election.

The period to file as a school board candidate opened Nov. 4 and continues through noon Tuesday, Nov. 12.

School board candidates must file a petition with 20 qualified signatures, a political practice pledge and an affidavit of eligibility. These forms are available in the Washington County Clerk's office.

For Lincoln School Board, Zone 2 position will be on the ballot. A person running for the five-year term must live in Zone 2. Only registered voters living in Zone 2 will be able to vote in the Lincoln school election.

Police Chief Kenneth Albright who presently serves as the Zone 2 representative said Friday he plans to run for re-election.

"I've enjoyed my time on the board and I think we've made some improvements," Albright said. "I'd like to continue to serve the community and help the school district out."

Albright said Lincoln School Board has a good mix of members who come from different walks of life and bring their own perspectives to the table.

"My background is security and keeping kids safe so they can get a good education," Albright said.

For Farmington School Board, Position 3 will be on the ballot. Currently, Wade Cash is serving in that position. This is an at-large, five-year term. Cash could not be reached for comment on whether he plans to run for re-election.

Prairie Grove School Board voted to have its 2020 school election on Nov. 3, 2020, the same day as the general election.

