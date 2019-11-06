Prairie Grove police on Monday night arrested a Washington County man, permanent address unknown, following a motorcycle chase through Prairie Grove and into the county, with speeds at times exceeding 30 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Charles Ray Cunningham, 41, was arrested in connection with the following felony charges: fleeing, theft by receiving, furnishing prohibited articles and possession of a controlled substance. He also was arrested in connection with misdemeanors possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, failure to stop at traffic light, driving on suspended license, driving left of center and missing tail lights.

According to the Prairie Grove police report, Cunningham was driving a motorcycle reported stolen to Fayetteville Police Department. The report lists Cunningham as having an address in Winslow.

Cunningham also is facing theft by receiving charges issued Oct. 28 by Farmington police in connection with another motorcycle reported stolen out of Fayetteville, according to a Farmington report. Farmington's report lists Cunningham as having a West Fork address.

The Prairie Grove report states that Officer Jacob Rollins was westbound on U.S. Highway 62 about 10 p.m. Monday when he observed a motorcycle also traveling west without any tail lamps. Rollins turned on his overhead emergency lights but the motorcycle failed to yield and accelerated on Highway 62. It continued to accelerate reaching speeds of about 90 m.p.h. and ran a vehicle off the roadway near the intersection of Highway 62 and Black Nursery.

The motorcycle turned onto Douglas Street, was traveling in the wrong lane of traffic at about 70 mph in a 40 m.p.h. zone and then turned onto Buchanan, Border and Parks streets continuing to exceed the speed limit by about 30 miles per hour.

The motorcycle ran a red light at Parks Street and Highway 62 and continued about 10 miles on Parks Street out into the county.

The officer reported there were many times he felt the motorcycle was going to lose control but it never did.

According to the report, the motorcycle apparently died near the intersection of Highway 265 and Sweetwater Creek. The driver ran the motorcycle off the road at about 15134 S. Highway 265 in West Fork. He jumped a barbed wire fence and ran into an open pasture.

Rollins reported that the suspect, wearing dark colored clothing and a dark colored helmet, disappeared into a tall grass area near Sweetwater Creek. Backup units arrived from the Sheriff's Office and officers began searching the pasture. Rollins said he saw the suspect, ordered him not to move and to show his hands.

When Cunningham was placed under arrest, Rollins said a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the same area. According to the report, Cunningham told police he threw the marijuana in the grass nearby. About 14.5 grams of marijuana was found inside a small plastic baggie, the report said.

Cunningham was taken to Washington County Detention Center and jail staff found methamphetamine inside his pants pocket, the report said. Cunningham was booked into the detention center late Monday night. A bond amount had not been set as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the jail website.

In addition to the Prairie Grove and Farmington charges, the jail website also shows that Cunningham is being held for warrants from Springdale Police Department and the Board of Parole.

