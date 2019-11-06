Farmington High School, Farmington Junior High and Prairie Grove Middle School will continue their traditions of honoring the military on Veterans Day. Veterans, active military and their families are invited to attend one of the Veterans Day programs at the schools.

MONDAY, OCT. 11

Farmington High School

8:30 a.m., breakfast in the commons area

9:25 a.m., ceremony in Cardinal Arena

12327 N. Highway 170

Farmington Junior High

6:30 p.m. Veterans Day Concert, presented by junior high band.

Massey Gym

278 W. Main St.

Prairie Grove Junior High

7:50 a.m., Flag-raising ceremony

8 a.m., breakfast in the cafeteria

9 a.m., ceremony in the old high school gym

824 N. Mock St.

General News on 11/06/2019