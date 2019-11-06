VAUGHN SKINNER SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER One lone person was fishing Saturday at Lincoln Lake. He said he was not having any luck and had not caught any fish. His comment was "maybe that's why no one else is here fishing."

LINCOLN -- Many visitors took advantage of clear, blue skies and fall temperatures Saturday to enjoy Lincoln Lake.

Lincoln Lake has 400 acres with more than eight miles of trails for hiking and mountain biking. Visitors to the park will see beautiful lake and forest vistas from the trail and its many overlooks. Other nature sights are rock outcrops and rock formations.

Most people come for hiking, biking and rock climbing. Others come to Lincoln Lake to take photographs, bird watch or even search for up to 15 geochhes.

The 90-acre lake provides a place for fishing or paddling on the water with canoes or kayaks. No gasoline-powered motors are allowed on the lake.

Lincoln Lake was formed in 1960 and is fed by two water sources, Beatty Branch and Moore's Creek. It used to be the city's water supply but now is used exclusively for recreation.

The trailhead for the lake loop starts behind an information kiosk and map located near the lake's main parking lot. The lake loop is about 4 ½ miles long and is designed to go counterclockwise for hikers.

The trail for mountain bikers starts on a bridge located off Arkansas Highway 669, near the main entrance into Lincoln Lake park, and goes clockwise around the lake.

Separate loops branch off from the main trail. These include Spinway Loop, Piney Loop and Lower Eagle View Loop. Bikers and hikers can take the loops, then come back to the main trail.

Trails are marked and every trail intersection has a sign that gives the name of the loop and a description of the trail. In addition, arrows can be found along the trails to assist hikers and bikers.

A printable map is available on the city of Lincoln website, lincolnarkansas.com.

