LINCOLN -- Student enrollment at Lincoln Consolidated School District has declined for at least the past four years and that is a concern, Superintendent Mary Ann Spears told Board members during their Oct. 21 meeting.

The Oct. 1 enrollment for the 2019-20 school year was 1,050 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. This is down 85 students from where the school ended last year, she said.

Lincoln Consolidated School District Goals: • Safe, Nurturing, and Positive Learning Environment • Personalized Learning Paths • Highly Trained Staff • Collaborative Community Relationships • Fiscal Stability

"That is a concern because students are tied to money, so we'll have to keep a good look on that," Spears said as she was presenting the district's Annual Report to the Public.

The state allocates money to districts based on average enrollment for kindergarten-12th grade in the first three quarters of the preceding school year.

The first report for student enrollment is submitted to the Arkansas Department of Education on Oct. 1 of every year.

For Lincoln, those numbers have been:

• 1,198 students in 2015

• 1,182 students in 2016

• 1,169 students in 2017

• 1,128 students in 2018

• 1,050 students in 2019.

According to these figures, Lincoln's enrollment is down about 150 students since the 2015-16 school year.

Lincoln School Board member Kendra Moore has served as president of the board for several years and been a member eight years.

Moore said the board has challenged Spears to do some research on the declining enrollment but Moore does not believe declining enrollment is a reflection of the performance of the district.

"I think a lot of it has to do with housing," Moore said. "There's just not a lot of places for people to live in Lincoln."

Prairie Grove has seen student enrollment increase because of the housing boom going on in that community, she said.

She pointed out Lincoln does not have the 1,500-square-foot houses for people to buy as starter homes.

"If we had more rentals, more single-family houses, that would make a difference," Moore added.

Spears said the school has taken several measures to reduce its costs because of declining student enrollment. For one, the district has fewer employees, she said.

Lincoln had 170 employees when she became superintendent in July 2013, Spears said. Now, the district has 145 employees.

The school has not had any layoffs but over the years has been able to absorb certified and classified positions, she said.

"It's hard in a small district," she added.

Spears provided a snapshot for the school district as of Oct. 1, 2019, during her part of the Annual Report to the Public. Lincoln has 1,050 students in kindergarten-12th grade, 59 pre-kindergarten students, 95 certified staff and 50 classified staff.

Lincoln has five National Board Certified teachers, all working at the middle school. The average teacher's salary (not including administrators) is $45,640.

She said 16% of the students are in the special education program; 10% in gifted and talented education; 7% are English as a second language students; 71% qualify for free and reduced lunch program; and 19 students are classified as homeless.

Spears said students classified as homeless does not mean they are living on the street but may be doubled up with family members or living with friends. Nineteen is the highest homeless status the district has had in a while and this is a concern, Spears said.

Jana Claybrook presented financial information for the report. For 2019-20, Lincoln will receive $716,011 in federal funding, which includes Title 1 funding and special education, and $1.2 million in state funding for school lunch program, transportation and professional development.

For the rest of the annual report, administrators and department heads gave overviews of their schools and programs.

For 2019-20, Lincoln Elementary will focus on small groups with its reading program, said Principal Jill Jackson.

The school's biggest celebration last year included two state awards, one for its reading program and another for its dyslexia program, Jackson said. The school also sponsored many parent involvement events and education activities last year, such as Super Science week.

Lincoln Middle School's action plan for growth in student achievement includes intensive analysis of students on the "bubble" to boost them up to the next level, said Michele Price, principal.

Staff will work on detailed curriculum plans, coaching and planning with small teams of core teachers.

Lincoln High School will continue programs that include before school tutoring, ACT prep, flexible scheduling, certifications and focus on goal setting and habits of success. Summit Learning will be held for 9th and 10th grade students again this year.

The technology report shows that each instructional classroom has been fitted with a 65-inch Smart TV, Apple TV iPad and document camera to replace old classroom technology. The district has added more wireless access points to the middle school and purchased 250 Chromebooks to replace old devices.

Security measures the past year included replacing and adding surveillance cameras.

Transportation director Deon Birkes said the district has 10 bus routes this year, down from 12 last year. Buses drive 2,966 miles per week on average for routes and the longest bus route is 42 miles one way.

For athletics, Birkes, who also is athletic director, reported that 198 kids in 7-12 grades were involved in fall sports seasons. Last year, the district had 266 students in grades 7-12 for all sports out of 570 students.

