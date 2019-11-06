Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Record Religion Community Special Sections Photos Contact Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
What's Happening November 6, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

CANE HILL

19th Century Pottery Exhibit

An exhibit, called "Men of Earth: Nineteenth Century Potters of Northwest Arkansas," an exhibition featuring rare examples of historic 19th century salt-glazed pottery, is on view at The Museum Gallery at Historic Cane Hill through Nov. 24. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday and by appointment. Admission is free. The Gallery is located 20 miles west of Fayetteville, at 14327 Highway 45 in Cane Hill. For more information call 479-824-5339.

FARMINGTON

Red Cross Blood Drive

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at Farmington High School, 12327 N. Highway 170. Donors of all types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, are urged to give to ensure a stable supple this fall.

Holiday Bazaar

Project Graduation Class of 2020 will sponsor a Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Farmington Junior High, 278 W. Main St. Admission is $2, 10 and under are free.

LINCOLN

Lincoln Senior Center News

Lincoln Senior Center, 116 E. Park St., will have All You Can Eat Ham and Bean Dinner from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9. Garrett Singers will play. Suggested donation is $10.

Community Turkey Dinner

Lincoln Central United Methodist Church will have its annual Community Turkey Dinner from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7. Cost is $7 adults, $4 children under 12. Carryout orders are available by calling 479-461-0289. For each dinner purchased, a raffle ticket goes into the drawing for a homemade quilt. All proceeds go to a high school scholarship fund.

Community on 11/06/2019

Print Headline: What's Happening

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT