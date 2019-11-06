CANE HILL

19th Century Pottery Exhibit

An exhibit, called "Men of Earth: Nineteenth Century Potters of Northwest Arkansas," an exhibition featuring rare examples of historic 19th century salt-glazed pottery, is on view at The Museum Gallery at Historic Cane Hill through Nov. 24. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday and by appointment. Admission is free. The Gallery is located 20 miles west of Fayetteville, at 14327 Highway 45 in Cane Hill. For more information call 479-824-5339.

FARMINGTON

Red Cross Blood Drive

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at Farmington High School, 12327 N. Highway 170. Donors of all types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, are urged to give to ensure a stable supple this fall.

Holiday Bazaar

Project Graduation Class of 2020 will sponsor a Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Farmington Junior High, 278 W. Main St. Admission is $2, 10 and under are free.

LINCOLN

Lincoln Senior Center News

Lincoln Senior Center, 116 E. Park St., will have All You Can Eat Ham and Bean Dinner from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9. Garrett Singers will play. Suggested donation is $10.

Community Turkey Dinner

Lincoln Central United Methodist Church will have its annual Community Turkey Dinner from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7. Cost is $7 adults, $4 children under 12. Carryout orders are available by calling 479-461-0289. For each dinner purchased, a raffle ticket goes into the drawing for a homemade quilt. All proceeds go to a high school scholarship fund.

