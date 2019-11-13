Photo: Day, Sanders, Poplin

Flag: Sanders, Poplin

Anita Sue Cooke

Anita Sue Cooke, 82, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Prairie Grove Health & Rehab. She was born June 16, 1937, in Mountain Home, Ark., the daughter of Jefferson and Myrtle (Hicks) McBroom.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Jesse Lynn Cooke; and one brother, Gary McBroom.

Survivors include one son, Noah Jefferson Cooke and his wife Brenda; two daughters, Ouida Poythress and her husband Don and Robin Sutton; one stepson, Michael Cooke; 10 grandchildren, Sarah Villines, Aaron Cooke, Andrew Cooke, Miriam Cooke, Joshua Cooke, Destiny McCallister, Donovan Sutton, Robert Sutton, Skyla Sutton and Jaxson Sutton; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 12 - 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, prior to the funeral service.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial will be in Sharp Cemetery, and no graveside service will be held.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove is in charge of arrangements.

Irene Day

Irene Day, 98, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.

She was born April 13, 1921, in Hubbard Community, the daughter of James Arley and Altha (Meacham) Brooks. Her greatest love was her family. She enjoyed cooking huge family meals, working in her flower garden, making quilts and other crafts, playing scrabble, writing to her pen pals, and her bird collection. Her hands were never idle. In her 80's she taught herself to use her computer, where she spent many hours communicating with her family and friends and playing games.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Day; one daughter, Carolyn Miller; one sister, Reba Sapp; and two brothers, Leroy Brooks and James Brooks.

Survivors include her son, Donnie Day and his wife Verna; two daughters, Sharon Lewis and Willene Strickland; one son-in-law, Ronnie Miller; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; special cousin, Jamie Foley; the Alvin Brumley family; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove with burial was in Sharp Cemetery in Prairie Grove.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Tommy Ray Poplin

Tommy Ray Poplin, the son of Alford and Claudine (Dorrough) Poplin, was born March 9, 1950, in Redding, California, and departed this life on November 7, 2019, in Lincoln, Arkansas at the age of 69.

Tommy loved the Lord and had a passion for serving. He served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps and did a tour in Vietnam. He surrendered to preach in 1982 and his ministry has been going for over 36 years. He had the calling to start several churches such as Hickory Creek Baptist, and Glory Bound Baptist, and he served as the associate pastor of Old Missouri Road Baptist, and his last pastorate was at Grace Baptist in Fayetteville. He had a passion for preaching, people and music. Tommy enjoyed the outdoors whether he was panning for gold, metal detecting, fishing, riding horses or just shooting guns. His family was very important to him, and he loved them dearly. Tommy touched many lives over the years and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father; and his siblings Wayne Poplin, Ernest Poplin, Sharron Reynolds, and Harvey Poplin.

He is survived by a loving family which includes his wife Karen Poplin of the home; his children Wendy Williams and husband Chris of Lincoln and David and wife Andrea of Stilwell, Okla.; his brother Jimmy Poplin of Tuttle, Ark., and eight grandchildren Roger Poplin of Detroit, MI, Rashele Poplin of Farmington, AR, Seth Williams of Lincoln, AR, River Poplin of Jacksonville, FL, Riya Poplin, Rylee Poplin, Reanna Poplin and Rosey Poplin all of Stilwell. Several nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives also survive him.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Rock Springs Baptist Church with Pastor David Poplin officiating. Interment will follow at Dutch Mills Cemetery under the direction of Hart Funeral Home.

Alvin Dwane Sanders

Alvin Dwane Sanders, 85, of Lincoln, Ark., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 8, 2019. He was born Nov. 18, 1933, to Joe and Clara Sanders. He was saved at the age of 13 at Mountain Springs Baptist Church.

He grew up in the Wesley area where he fell in love with the outdoors. He loved hunting and fishing. He was taught to work hard and to love even harder. His love for baseball came at an early age and landed him playing minor league baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals. After playing ball for a year, he was drafted into the Army where he served his country for over two years in the Korean War. Upon returning to the U.S., he met his wife Sue. They married and he played minor league ball for two more years before starting his career in Commercial Egg Production. After having their kids, he and Sue were transferred to Balm, Fla., for six years and then in 1972 transferred back to Arkansas where they made their home in Lincoln for the last 46 years. It brought him great pleasure each year to grow a garden and give away most of his crops. He loved to gift vegetables, fish, honey, and whatever else he could find to give to others. He also loved his church, First Baptist Church of Lincoln where he served as a deacon for over 45 years. He was also involved in the Gideon Ministries.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Clara Sanders; his brother, Elvis Dale Sanders; his grandson, Orey Scott Hopper; and his life-long friends, Gerald Bennett, Lero Sanders and Robert Brockman.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Carolyn Sue Sanders; his son, Jeff Sanders and his wife Aimee of Rogers, Ark.; his son, Joe Sanders and his wife Iris of Wesley, Ark.; his daughter, Jennifer Hopper and her husband Scott of Farmington, Ark.; his sisters, Ann Kendrick, Misty Faubus and husband Gary; his grandsons, Michael Sanders and his wife Janene, J.J. Sanders and wife Danielle, Kaid Hopper and wife Satori; his granddaughters, Stephanie Townsend and husband Kit, Erika Stokes and husband Oren; and he was blessed with many great-grandchildren.

A celebration of his life was held at First Baptist Church of Lincoln on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. with the family receiving friends prior to the funeral. Burial was at Buckeye Cemetery in Hindsville, Ark.

Rather than flowers or donations, go do a good deed for a neighbor, friend or even a stranger. That's what he would want. He was a true servant and he will be greatly missed.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove, Ark., was in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 11/13/2019