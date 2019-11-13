PRAIRIE GROVE

A 14-year-old juvenile of Prairie Grove was cited Oct. 24 in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

A 15-year-old juvenile of Fayetteville was cited Oct. 25 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justin White, 35, of Lincoln, was arrested Oct. 25 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Jesse Jones, 37, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 25 in connection with terroristic threatening, first degree.

Eric Gunter, 40, of Prairie Grove, was cited Oct. 25 in connection with theft of service.

Rosemarie Taylor, 31, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 25 in connection with domestic battery, third degree.

Carl Perkins, 49, of Prairie Grove, was cited Oct. 30 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Ronald Thomas, 42, of Tulsa, Okla., was cited Oct. 21 in connection with domestic assault, third degree; criminal mischief, second degree.

Fred Self, 35, of Winslow, was cited Oct. 31 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Tyler Brady, 33, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 31 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Randy Chambless, 57, of Morrow, was arrested Oct. 31 in connection with DWI, reckless driving, open container.

A 17-year-old juvenile of Prairie Grove, was cited in connection with domestic battery, third degree; terroristic threatening.

A 15-year-old juvenile of Prairie Grove was cited in connection with public intoxication, minor in possession of alcohol.

Colin Thurman, 21, of Fayetteville, was cited Nov. 2 in connection with drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance.

Douglas Reed, 31, of West Fork, was arrested Nov. 3 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Cheryle Cooper, 49, of Lincoln, was cited Nov. 1 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Hunter Patrick, 18, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 5 in connection with domestic assault, third degree.

Levi Thompson, 32, of Lincoln, was cited Nov. 5 in connection with theft of property.

FARMINGTON

Natasha Davis, 37, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 26 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Cade West, 18, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 27 in connection with DWI, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Derek Reeves, 39, of Noel, Mo., was arrested Oct. 28 in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine and 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher James, 39, of Granby, Mo., was arrested Oct. 28 in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine and 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brooke Bynum, 37, of Lincoln, was arrested Oct. 28 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Assefa Gabriel Egziabher, 43, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 29 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Zacharia Cammoun, 32, of Bella Vista, was arrested Oct. 29 in connection with shoplifting, theft by receiving.

Kimberly Nelson, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 1 in connection with obstructing governmental operations.

Akira Patrick, 20, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 1 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

Nathan Wilson, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 1 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Christopher Bills, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 2 on a warrant for failure to pay.

James Burke, 47, of West Fork, was arrested Nov. 3 in connection with inattentive driving, DWI.

Kamron Phillips, 37, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 3 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jamey Cagle, 40, of Lincoln, was arrested Nov. 3 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Savannah Plumhoff, 33, of Lowell, was arrested Nov. 4 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Patricia Jones, 47, of West Fork, was arrested Nov. 4 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Donald Twardowski, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 4 in connection with public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a minor, second degree.

Charles Ray Cunningham Jr., 41, of West Fork, was arrested Nov. 4 in connection with theft by receiving less than $5,000 but greater than $1,000.

