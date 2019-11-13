MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington head football coach Mike Adams celebrates with his grandson, Harlan Pettigrew, during Homecoming ceremonies at the school's new state-of-the-art $16 million Cardinal Stadium. Adams seeks out opportunities to teach his family and players life lessons through football. Friday's lopsided 49-20 loss at Harrison became such an occasion with the Cardinals ending their 2019 campaign with a 6-4 overall record and 3-4 league showing in the 5A West.

FARMINGTON -- After a first half disaster of Titanic proportions with Farmington trailing Harrison by 43 points at intermission, the second half became a salvage operation.

The Cardinal shipwreck was in danger of being devoured by Goblin sharks with the two-time 5A West champions (10-0, 7-0) racking up a 49-6 lead at the half on a cold Arkansas night.

Farmington's halftime deficit all but eradicated its playoff hopes that required both a Cardinal win and losses by Morrilton, Greenbrier and Alma. Farmington could have climbed as high as a No. 3 seed with a win and losses by Morrilton and Greenbrier. The Cardinals could have claimed a No. 4 seed with a win if either Morrilton or Greenbrier won and the Cardinals finished with more tiebreaker points with Alma.

But that was all out the window by halftime.

Harrison, which had already clinched the No. 1 seed from the 5A West and potential home-field advantage through the playoff semifinals, didn't behave as if there wasn't anything to play for. Gabe Huskey scored 4 touchdowns rushing for 186 yards on 13 carries. The Goblins also got touchdowns from quarterback Ben Johnson on a 38-yard keeper, Brooks Both on a 35-yard run after he recovered a fumble, and Bryant Ulrich's 10-yard run.

Farmington coach Mike Adams, who seeks teachable moments, had his opportunity. He allowed his seniors to play out the second half and they made some plays. Adams has stated a football coach molds young men by giving them tools to protect themselves through self confidence and instilling discipline as well as mental and physical toughness. Before the final whistle blew an end to Farmington's varsity football season, the Cardinals succeeded in trimming the loss margin down to 49-20 with the final disguising how ugly the first half was.

Josh Stettmeier scored on a 1-yard carry in the third and Drew Sturgeon dashed into the end zone on a 7-yard run in the fourth quarter. Tight end Ben Macedo caught a pass from quarterback Marqwaveon Watson to add a 2-point conversion on the last touchdown.

Stettmeier and Kyle Welkley tied for the team lead along with junior Ian Cartwright in tackles with 5 apiece. Playing in his last game as a Cardinal Welkley had an interception.

Farmington finished 6-4 overall and 3-4 in the 5A West nailing down its first winning season since being bumped up to the 5A classification in 2014.

HARRISON 49, FARMINGTON 20

Harrison^21^28^0^0^--^49

Farmington^0^6^6^8^--^20

First Quarter

Harrison -- Ben Johnson 38-yard run (Maxwell Payne kick), 10:00.

Harrison -- Gabe Huskey 2-yard run (Maxwell Payne kick), 5:00.

Harrison -- Brooks Both 35-yard run (Maxwell Payne kick), 4:00.

Second Quarter

Harrison -- Gabe Huskey 2-yard run (Maxwell Payne kick), 11:00.

Farmington -- Drew Sturgeon 49-yard pass from Marqwaveon Watson (pass failed), 7:00.

Harrison -- Bryant Ulrich 10-yard run (Maxwell Payne kick), 6:00.

Harrison -- Gabe Huskey 2-yard run (Maxwell Payne kick), 3:00.

Harrison -- Gabe Huskey 4-yard run (Maxwell Payne kick), 1:00.

Third Quarter

Farmington -- Josh Stettmeier 1-yard run (pass failed).

Fourth Quarter

Farmington -- Drew Sturgeon 7-yard run (Ben Macedo pass from Marqwaveon Watson).

TEAM STATISTICS

Harrison^Farmington

Total plays^40^49

First downs^16^9

Total offense^391^230

Rushes-yards^31-333^34-169

Rush average^10.7^5.0

Passing yards^58^64

Comp-Att-TD-Int^2-5-58-0-1^ 4-11-64-1-0

Third down^2-3^3-9

Fourth down^0-0^1-2

Punts-Avg.^1-0^4-34.0

Fumbles Lost^1^2

Turnovers^1^1

Penalties-Yards^4-30^5-20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Harrison, Gabe Huskey 13-186, Brooks Both 2-45. Totals 31-333. Farmington, Josh Stettmeier 12-60, Caden Elsik 6-57, Marqwaveon Watson 5-21, Drew Sturgeon 5-18, Jaden Schrader 5-9, Devonte Donovan 1-4. Totals 34-169.

PASSING -- Harrison, Ben Johnson 2-5-58-0-1. Farmington, Marqwaveon Watson 4-12-64-1-0.

RECEIVING -- Farmington, Drew Sturgeon 2-54, Caden Elsik 1-7, Ben Macedo 1-3. Totals 4-64.

Sports on 11/13/2019