THURSDAY, NOV. 14

A Battlefield Icon: Preservation of the Borden House, 2-2:30 p.m. Join a park interpreter for a 30-minute program as we will relive the history of the iconic Borden house at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Meeting Place: Borden entrance trailhead.

FRIDAY, NOV. 15

What's for dinner, 2-2:30 p.m. What did a soldier eat during the Civil War? Join a park interpreter for a short program and discover what rations consisted of during the Civil War and how soldiers would have used them to make a meal. Meeting Place: Hindman Hall Museum.

Good Mourning, America, 3-3:30 p.m. Come meet a Civil War widow as she explains how Americans dealt with the devastation of the Civil War. We will discuss mourning rituals, attire, and traditions throughout the Civil War Era. While all are welcome, this program deals with mature content and is best suited for ages 12 and up. Meet at Borden House.

SATURDAY, NOV. 16

Grave Matters, 4--4:30 p.m. Join a park interpreter to uncover the Victorian concept of the "good death" and the transformation of life and death wrought by the Civil War. While all are welcome, this program deals with mature content and is best suited for ages 12 and up. Meeting Place: Borden House

An Evening with General Blunt, 7--8 p.m. If you could meet someone from the past what would you ask them? This is your chance to spend an evening with General James Blunt, who on Dec. 7, 1862, came to the aid of Union forces at the Battle of Prairie Grove. This event is free and open to all but does require advanced registration as space is limited. Sign up by visiting Hindman Hall Museum and Visitor Center or calling the park at 479-846-2990. Meet at the Amphitheater.

SUNDAY, NOV. 17

Sunday Funday Crafts, 1--4 p.m. Join park staff for a fun crafting activity that's great for the whole family. Materials and instructions are provided. Drop by Hindman Hall Museum between 1 and 4 p.m. to get crazy!

Afternoon Tea, 2--3:30 p.m. Don your best hats and dresses -- it's me for tea! Join us for a tea party where we will share traditional refreshments, enjoy games and crafts, and practice 19th century etiquette. This event is perfect for friends and families of all ages. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Advanced registration on is required. Registration is $8 for adults and $5 for kids under 12 (cash only) and may completed by visiting Hindman Hall Museum and Visitor Center daily from 8 a.m. -- 5 p.m. This program is limited to 25 participants. Meet at Latta Barn.

