MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln junior Daytin Davis scored on this play after catching a short pass. He eluded and outran Prairie Grove defenders to complete a 51-yard pass play. Lincoln, however, couldn't get past Prairie Grove, losing 34-14 Friday. Prairie Grove's season continues with a trip to Hamburg Friday for a first-round playoff game.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Lincoln came into week 10 fighting for its playoff life and, according to Fearless Friday, a chance to record the first back-to-back winning seasons in school history.

In order to qualify for the postseason, Lincoln had to win at Prairie Grove Friday and hope Gravette could knock off Gentry in a Benton County rivalry game. This combination would have given Lincoln the No. 5 seed from the 4A-1. Neither happened and the Wolves finished the year 5-5 overall and 2-5 in the league. Next season Lincoln rejoins the 3A-1, a conference they last belonged to in football during the 2011 season.

Prairie Grove defeated Lincoln, 34-14, and Gentry's 37-7 rout of Gravette solidified the Pioneers' grip on the No. 3 seed while Prairie Grove (4-6, 3-4 4A-1) claimed the No. 4 seed leaving Gravette in the fifth spot. That turn of events left the Wolves (5-5, 3-4 4A-1) out of the playoffs and one win short of laying claim to back-to-back winning seasons after going 8-3 in 2018.

"We knew it was going to be a tough challenge and we needed Gravette to beat Gentry. We knew that was going to be tough for them. I think they've had a run of some really bad injuries and things like that," said Lincoln coach Don Harrison.

Playoff Contender

Harrison appreciated the fact his team remained in contention for a playoff spot through week 10 in spite of a slew of injuries.

"It's good that we had something to play for. It's good that we had something when we're out there at practice cause we've come into this game before and we haven't had anything to play for and it was a closer game than this," Harrison said, refering to a 33-20 loss at Wolfpack Stadium in the 2016 season finale. "They were in the playoffs and we weren't and we knew it coming into this game so it might be because they overlooked us a little bit and it is what it is."

Prairie Grove was limited to touchdowns from Cade Grant on a 16-yard run and Landon Semrad catching a 23-yard pass from Knox Laird through three quarters of play. In the fourth the Tigers scored on Foster Layman's 1-yard run and Jared Harger's 25-yard carry.

Lincoln Rallies

Lincoln retained enough spark for one more rally despite starting from its own 14 when Davis' knee was ruled down while fielding the kickoff. Christian Sellers carried four straight times as the Wolves picked up two first downs. Avellaneda twice completed passes to Blake Arnold, then hit Davis with a sideways throw. Davis again eluded all Tiger defenders and raced for a 51-yard touchdown. Avellaneda ran in a 2-point conversion to make things interesting with the score, 27-14, with 7:06 to play.

Prairie Grove iced the game on Caden Redfern's 1-yard touchdown pass from Knox Laird followed by Paytin Higgins' PAT kick to stretch the lead to 34-14 with 1:47 left.

Insurance Touchdown

Knox Laird sat out two plays but was reinserted when the Tigers faced third-and-8. He passed to Semrad for 7 yards and converted fourth down on a quarterback sneak. Knox Laird threaded the needle on a pinpoint pass to Caden Redfern to cap the drive and sealing the game as the Tigers won 34-14.

"He hit several different receivers. One good reason there was Landon Semrad made some catches tonight. That helped us out and that last pass to Redfern was about as sweet as it could have been because there wasn't much margin for a mistake on that one," Abshier said. "He threw it low and Redfern caught it with a defender right on top of him. Semrad made a difference, too."

Bittersweet Ending

Harrison felt like going 5-5 this year as a member of the 4A-1 was good although it was not what the Wolves wanted.

"I don't think we played a school other than maybe Subiaco that had less kids than us, but Subiaco only has guys, too, so you look at their graduating class, they're only graduating boys," Harrison said. "I felt like 5-5 was OK, but it's kind of like my my old man said, 'I'll take a hard C over an easy A any day.' So, it's just where we're at right now."

Tears were shed by family and fans greeting Lincoln seniors as they walked off the football field for the last time. Harrison gathered his seniors and spoke specifically to their hearts.

"I always try to keep up with all my seniors and guys that I coached long, long time ago and guys that I coached just last year. I tell them all the time just cause the game ends our relationship doesn't end. If there's anything that I can do at all, anything to help them advance in their life I want to be able to help them," Harrison said. "You spend so much time with these kids they become almost like family to you and I've never been good at just turning it off and walking away."

Harrison expressed his appreciation for the athletes out for football.

"I'm really proud of our kids this year. There were just so many things they dealt with and you don't want it to end, but when it's over you got to look back on the things you did well. You got to look back on the things you didn't do well. We have a lot of things we need to fix."

PRAIRIE GROVE 34, LINCOLN 14

Lincoln^0^6^0^8^--^14

Prairie Grove^7^0^7^20^--^34

First Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Cade Grant 16-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 0:45.

Second Quarter

Lincoln -- Daytin Davis 55-yard pass from Noe Avellaneda (kick failed), 10:32.

Third Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Landon Semrad 23-yard pass from Knox Laird (Paytin Higgins kick), 7:06.

Fourth Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Foster Layman 1-yard run (run failed), 11:57.

Prairie Grove -- Jared Harger 25-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 9:35.

Lincoln -- Daytin Davis 51-yard pass from Noe Avellaneda (Noe Avellaneda run), 7:06.

Prairie Grove -- Caden Redfern 1-yard pass from Knox Laird (Paytin Higgins kick), 1:47.

Sports on 11/13/2019