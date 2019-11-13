LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Willa Walters, a seventh grader with Prairie Grove Junior High School, greets Bud Moore, who served with the U.S. Army from 1969-1972, at the school's Veterans Day Assembly on Monday. Student Council members handed out a momento to all veterans who attended the program. Robert Beare, who served with the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army from 1997-2006, is in the background.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Veterans Day is not remembered each year as a day of victory, "but rather a day that reminds us of the men and women that have made victory possible," said Sgt. First Class Donald Dormer of Prairie Grove, one of two featured speakers Monday for the annual Veterans Day Assembly hosted by Prairie Grove schools.

Sgt. First Class Keenan McAfee, currently serving with the U.S. Army in Anchorage, Alaska, was the second speaker for the Veterans program, held at the middle school gym and organized by students in the school's EAST program.

Coverage of Farmington High School’s Veterans Day program will be in the Nov. 20 issue of the Enterprise-Leader.

Dormer, a recruiting station manager with the U.S. Army, said Veterans Day is a day, "we as a nation keep in the forefront of our hearts and minds and our prayers for the men and women who have bravely served, sacrificed, believed in, and fought for a set of ideals that we all hold dear in our hearts: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

Young men and women who enlist in the military quickly realize they are a part of "something greater than self," Dormer said. "They train, sacrifice and fight for, not just those they left behind, but for their newest brothers and sisters to their left and their right."

He added, "This is what has always made America exceptional: the generations of patriots who dedicated themselves to the defense of the United States and our freedoms."

Dormer has served 19 years and been stationed all over the world. He served as an infantryman and military police officer before moving into his current position in recruiting.

Today he said the Army is launching a new campaign to help inspire a new generation of soldiers. The Army is asking potential recruits, "What's your warrior?"

The Army wants to inspire the next generation of veterans to chase their American Dream, Dorman said, noting the Army has 150 career fields over eight broad specialty areas.

Dorman will retire in June 2020 and aspires to be a teacher. But he said his "warrior" will not change. He plans to use the classroom to teach academics but also to teach students that they can accomplish anything they put their mind to.

"You must fight for it; you must work for it; you must earn it," he said. "This life owes you nothing, but you owe everything to your life."

McAfee, a Gravette native who married a Prairie Grove girl, drove home four points Monday to students about being successful in the future.

He is a senior paralegal currently stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf and has been in the Army since 2006. He joined the military police with Arkansas National Guard in 2006, where he was deployed to Iraq. He went active duty in 2010, became a paralegal and deployed to Afghanistan. In addition to serving at the base in Anchorage, McAfee also has been stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado, Fort Hood in Texas and Fort Lee in Virginia.

McAfee talked about the importance of education, motivation, respect and first impressions while addressing middle school and junior high students attending the Veterans Day program.

He admitted he barely made it through high school, and his mother had to go up to the school the day before graduation just to make sure he would receive a diploma.

"My grades were not good. I thought I knew better than everyone that was telling me to raise my grades," McAfee said. "I thought I would be OK."

McAfee did not grow up knowing he would join the military but said once he did, he quickly learned that to be successful, he would have to be able to compete with his peers.

"I needed more than a high school education," he said.

Through the Army, McAfee was able to earn an associate's degree, a bachelor's degree and a master's degree.

"Those degrees opened up opportunities for not only promotions but job selections," he said.

McAfee has been an instructor in the Army and was recently named instructor of the year.

"The guy that barely made it through high school moved on to being a teacher," he said, encouraging students to realize the importance of their education, to work hard and do the best they can.

McAfee also advised students to be motivated to get better, whether it is grades, sports, music and even to become a better person.

"Do something today you didn't do yesterday," he said.

His third point to students was the importance of showing respect to elders, teachers, parents, people in authority.

His last point was reminding them the importance of making a first impression.

"I tell my soldiers all the time that first impression is everything," McAfee said. "The first impression you give someone is how they will always remember you."

Both soldiers thanked veterans in the audience that had served and made it possible for them to volunteer and serve their country.

"It was your sacrifice and patriotism that paved the way for today's soldiers," Dormer said. "I will tell your story for generations to come. I will not forget, nor will I allow our country to forget your service and sacrifice."

General News on 11/13/2019