CANE HILL

19th Century Pottery Exhibit

An exhibit, called "Men of Earth: Nineteenth Century Potters of Northwest Arkansas," an exhibition featuring rare examples of historic 19th century salt-glazed pottery, is on view at The Museum Gallery at Historic Cane Hill through Nov. 24. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday and by appointment. Admission is free. The Gallery is located 20 miles west of Fayetteville, at 14327 Highway 45 in Cane Hill. For more information call 479-824-5339.

FARMINGTON

Holiday Bazaar

Project Graduation Class of 2020 will sponsor a Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Farmington Junior High, 278 W. Main St. Admission is $2, 10 and under are free.

Free Bow-Tying Class

Life Ministries is hosting a free bow-tying class, 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Farmington location. Participants need to bring a minimum of 3 yards of wire ribbon for an average size bow.

LINCOLN

PRAIRIE GROVE

Cemetery Cleanup

Prairie Grove Historical Society is sponsoring a cemetery/headstone cleanup from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 at Prairie Grove Cemetery. Cleaning supplies will be provided and a brief training session on how to clean a headstone will be held for volunteers. The Historical Society is asking people to RSVP at prairiegrovehistoricalsociety@gmail.com if they plan to participate.

Community on 11/13/2019