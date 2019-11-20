LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Bernice Headrick, known as the Pie Lady around Prairie Grove, continues to bake and offer pies. She set a new milestones last week when she gave away her 10,000th pie, her 10,0001st pie and her 10,002nd pie. Standing with Headrick and holding their homemade coconut creme pies are Megan Wood (10,002), Amanda Thulin (pie 10,001), Headrick and state Rep. Charlene Fite (pie 10,000).

PRAIRIE GROVE -- In February 2015, Bernice Headrick, known around town as "The Pie Lady," reached a personal goal: to give away 5,000 pies.

What's next?

Her response: "Maybe now I have a new goal: 10,000 pies," Headrick said back then.

She reached that goal and more last week when she gave away her 10,000th pie and then offered pie 10,0001 and pie 10,002 on the same day.

Headrick started giving away homemade pies in fall 2013, six years ago. Her story began when she made her first pie at her husband's request and then he asked her to make another one.

She said she made two pies, kept one and gave the other one way. And from that point, her ministry grew. She increased the number of baked pies from two to four, from four to eight, and now usually bakes 12 pies at a time. All are given away.

It's hard work and not cheap but Headrick said she believes baking and giving away pies is what she's meant to do.

"Some people have a calling and I feel it's my calling," Headrick said Monday.

This year as her custom for Veterans Day, Headrick said she made 60 pies to offer to veterans to show appreciation for their service to the country. The bad weather on Nov. 11 didn't stop her. She and her sister were parked in a van in the Harps parking lot for hours and she was able to give away 40 pies. The rest she donated to Prairie Grove Senior Center and Prairie Grove Health and Rehab.

"When people joined the Army, they didn't join for good weather," Headrick said.

Headrick has provided pies for fundraisers, weddings, has left free pies for almost all businesses in town and dropped off pies at schools, the police and fire departments, funeral home and with friends and family.

She does not accept money for her pies but people have graciously donated ingredients to help with her costs.

She wanted to give her 10,000th pie to her husband because he has supported her pie baking the past six years. However, he declined and encouraged her to give the pie to someone who has helped out the community in many ways.

She said she selected state Rep. Charlene Fite because of all she's done as a legislator and also because she attends many benefits to help others.

Fite thanked Headrick publicly through her Facebook page, saying, "I'm beyond humbled and honored that she chose me as the recipient."

Headrick gave the 10,001 and 10,002 pies to Amanda Thulin and Megan Wood, both with Prairie Grove Public Library.

Of course, Headrick has not stopped with just pies. Recently, she and her sister drove to Altanta and along the way, they handed out free No-Bake cookies to strangers.

"I told them, I'm the Prairie Grove Pie Lady and we're heading to Atlanta and here's a homemade cookie," Headrick said.

