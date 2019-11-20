There has been a lot of wondering lately, "What's Global Warming?" With a freeze and frost (in the southern states!) in October, it still was a surprise to see single digit temperatures, sleet and snow in early November. One would have to keep daily records to remember those records set this year, from hot to cold, and with almost weekly rains, our part of the country didn't have the devastating fires as in California. As we saw the devastation of tornadoes, fires, floods, etc., we were thankful ours wasn't worse. (After all, I remember times when we desperately wished for rain.) At the report of this year's Veteran's Day being the coldest on record, we daily wonder what the rest of this "record" year will bring? More surprises?

Speaking of Veteran's Day, we have been honored several times by being invited to the Veteran's Day celebration in Farmington High School. It was very special, with the Honor Choir opening the program, followed by the display of flags, from the Cost Guard through the MIA-POW, with those present standing as each flag of their particular branch of service was displayed.

Mr. Purifoy welcomed guest speaker Derl Horn, who gave the usual interesting account of his service, including the time of 1972-'75 in Vietnam. As is with many of our veterans, he didn't talk about his service for 35 years, but from the many remarks he made, including one "America is the best country in the world," and his references to God. I am anxious to read his published book, "Blood, Sweat and Honor," which is available from the Springdale library.

The program ended with the band playing TAPS.

This year, we missed the program in person, because of the weather, slick roads with sleet and snow, but we saw part of it on the computer.

Happy birthday to Billy Wright, Carolyn Umberson, Sharon Luginbuel, Judy Bradley, Lacy Davis, Chris Rogers, Wayne Caswell, Lorene Schooler, Kelley Bradley, David Bush, Josh King, Vince Wofford.

Happy years, all!

Community on 11/20/2019