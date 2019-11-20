FARMINGTON -- Without any questions or much discussion, Farmington City Council last week unanimously approved a $4.63 million general budget for 2020, a 9.5% increase over the 2019 budget.

The approved budget includes a 3% raise for city employees for about $60,000, another full-time police officer position and two new police vehicles.

GENERAL FUND 2019 BUDGETS Police: $2,048,063* Administration: $1,131,937 Fire: $607,200 Parks: $311,300 Library: $393,231** Court: $116,100 Building: $99,700 Animal control: $80,700 * includes $500,000 from reserves ** includes $150,000 from reserves SOURCE: CITY OF FARMINGTON

The 2020 budget proposes raises for City Council and Planning Commission members and the city clerk position for a total of $9,600. These increases will have to be approved separately by ordinance and will be on the December meeting agenda.

Council members' meeting fee would increase from $200 to $225 per meeting. The meeting fee for planners would go from $150 to $200, and the city clerk salary would increase from $800 to $1,000 per month.

The General Fund budget also includes money transferred from reserves for two major building projects: $150,000 for the Farmington Public Library expansion and $500,000 to expand the police department.

In a memo to council members about the proposed 2020 budget, Mayor Ernie Penn said his philosophy, as expressed many times, is to budget conservatively for income and control operating expenses.

The city's sales tax revenue has increased 10.3% in 2019, compared to 2018, and the city's share of the state sales tax revenue has increased 7.87% in 2019, as compared to 2018, Penn wrote.

"I am very proud of the financial stability of the city," Penn said. "Our city continues to experience growth in the residential and commercial areas. We must continue to provide the services that our citizens will require now and in the future."

Penn's letter gave a summary of the city's bank balances and this includes $2.2 million in a certificate of deposit with Bank of Ozark, $1.3 million in two money market accounts with First Security Bank and Arvest Bank, $1 million in a general checking account with Arvest Bank and $1.2 million in eight operating accounts with Arvest Bank.

Projected revenue for 2020 includes $1.35 million from the city sales tax, compared to $1.15 million budgeted for 2019. Farmington collects a 2% local sales tax, with a portion of this going to pay off two bond issues for street and park improvements.

During the meeting, Penn said the projected $1.35 million in local sales tax revenue is conservative, and he believes it could be closer to $1.6 million. He added, though, that he did not want to budget 100% of projected revenue but prefers to have a cushion in case of any unexpected expenditures.

The general budget also projects $1.2 million from the state sales tax, $475,000 from county turnback funds, $375,000 from franchise fees and $100,000 from building inspections.

The city is budgeting about $2.9 million for payroll, including taxes and benefits, for all city employees in 2020. This amount also includes money set aside for 3% merit raises that could be approved later in the year.

The 2020 street fund budget projects $648,045 in expenses, including $200,000 for street repairs and $150,000 for street lights. Revenue includes $407,000 from street state turnback funds and $200,000 from the capital reserves fund.

For 2020, the library's operating budget is $243,231. More than 50% of the library's revenue comes from the Washington County Library System. For 2020, the library will receive $184,231 from the county system. The library also will receive $55,000 from the city general fund and estimates $4,000 from fines and lost items. For 2020, the library plans to turn a part-time position into a full-time position and increase programs for patrons.

