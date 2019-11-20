MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Guest speaker and Vietnam veteran, Derl Horn, United States Marine Corps, retired, salutes his fellow veterans in attendance during Farmington High's Veteran's Day program on Nov. 11 at Cardinal Arena. Horn wrote a book, "Blood, Sweat and Honor: Memories of a Walking Dead Marine in Vietnam," describing his combat action during the war.

FARMINGTON -- Veteran's Day is set apart for America to recognize the service of its soldiers, sailors, marines and airmen, and Farmington High School annually participates with an assembly.

Students and teachers gathered at Cardinal Arena on Nov. 11 for the 2019 event featuring performances of the "Star-Spangled Banner" and "America the Beautiful" by the Farmington High Crimson Select Ensemble. The marching band performed "The Battle Hymn of the Republic," and military themed songs for each branch of service.

Presenting the colors for Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, and Coast Guard were Farmington students: Mason Dooly, Ben Macedo, Trace South and Andrew Wood introduced by senior class president Claire Luther.

A solemn few moments of silence permeated the arena as the Prisoner of War (POW) and Missing In Action (MIA) flag was presented and posted.

Special guest speaker, Derl Horn, U.S.M.C., retired, began with "I am Derl Horn. I am a combat veteran of the Vietnam War and a proud American."

Horn thanked those in attendance for joining him to recognize veterans for their unwavering service to America.

"It's an honor and a privilege to celebrate our veteran's on this special day," Horn said. 'Veteran's Day is a day to remember and appreciate those who have served and those who are currently serving our great nation." Horn said, then acknowledged veterans in attendance from various branches with a salute.

"We are privileged to have several of those heroes with us this morning. Thank you all for being here. They are part of a generation of brave men and women, who have sacrificed their time, their service, and some even their lives so we can continue to enjoy our freedom. If it were not for these brave men and women, the world as we live in it now, would be a very different place."

"To each veteran I want to say, 'thank you' for the sacrifice you've made for the United States. We have veterans here from many different branches and wars I'm sure. I fought in the Vietnam War," Horn said.

Horn encouraged students to be patriotic and show their support to the military.

"Our country is not perfect, but it is still the best country on the face of the earth. Remember to always stand and show support for our flag and for our national anthem," Horn said. "It's your opportunity to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for us. You know, all veterans share stories that should be told between family and friends about their experiences and I chose to tell mine in a book titled "Blood, Sweat and Honor: Memories of a Walking Dead Marine in Vietnam."

Horn wrote the book at the request of family and friends that had asked him to share some of his experiences. He started work on it and nine years later it was published. The reason for that, Horn explained, was because as a combat veteran, he just couldn't work on something like that very long.

"I also wanted to show my fellow veterans that it's possible to survive after war without getting into drugs and alcohol," Horn said.

Prior to the Veteran's Day assembly, Principal Jon Purifoy gave Horn and his wife a tour of the school.

"We were just blown away, wishing we were young enough to come here," Horn said.

Horn received several medals during his military service, including a Purple Heart and combat action medals for his actions and wounds suffered during Operation Buffalo in Vietnam as well as a Presidential Unit Citation. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1966-1972 with a 10-month tour in Vietnam.

