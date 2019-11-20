MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior Kaci Drain steals the ball igniting a Lady Cardinal fast break. Farmington's relentless full-court game presented all sorts of challenges which Rogers Heritage could not solve. Farmington defeated the Lady War Eagles, 60-41, last Wednesday to open the girls basketball season at West Fork's Duel in the Dome tournament.

WEST FORK --The most telling things from Farmington's season-opening, 60-41, girls basketball victory was what didn't happen against Class 6A Rogers Heritage, last Wednesday.

Farmington coach Brad Johnson realized to be successful the Lady Cardinals had to contain Heritage's guard play. Point-guard Pam Seiler was named 6A West All-Conference as a junior, and shooting guard Lanee Knight posed a threat on the perimeter. Neither got going.

"I thought our kids did an outstanding job defensively most of the night," Brad Johnson said. "We knew coming in that those two guards were pretty dangerous. Our scouting reports out of their league was that one of them was a tremendous offensive kid off the bounce and playmaker. The other one could really shoot it."

Farmington's first half defensive lockdown keyed a 19-point win as West Fork's Duel in the Dome girls basketball tournament got underway two days late because of winter weather across the region which postponed games originally scheduled for Monday.

Heritage was limited to 11 field goals total and if the Lady War Eagles hadn't been so good at the free throw line (13-of-16 for 81.2 percent) the final margin would have been even worse for a team trying to improve on a 5-21 season a year ago that included a 1-13 performance in the 6A West.

"The thing was they had other kids hit shots as well, and they've got a big kid (Aleyshka Pabón) that's a big, athletic kid around the rim that is a load to deal with," Brad Johnson said. "So, I was really proud of our defensive effort all night and I thought we had one of our best defensive efforts maybe in the last year or so in the first half to really lock down the way we did. We got lots of minutes out of a lot of different kids and our lineups kind of changed back and forth."

The Lady Cardinals took a 12-5 first quarter lead, and led 30-11 at halftime on the strength of a smothering man-to-man that took away the Lady War Eagles' perimeter game. Only one player scored for Heritage in the first quarter, Pabón, a 6-0 senior center, who made 4-of-4 free throws and canned the solitary field goal for the Lady War Eagles in the opening eight minutes.

Farmington then worked on guarding her and Pabón didn't get a point in the second or the fourth quarters. Heritage could only manage a Quiara Jones pair of free throws and Knight's 3-point field goal for Heritage in the second period.

At the other end slender Farmington girls pounded the offensive glass getting 8 second-chance points and scoring 24 points in the paint during the first half to take a 30-11 lead into halftime. Brad Johnson liked the physical play of his team.

"That's something we've really challenged them on. We've got lots of length, but we're not a big team and so physicality is something we're going to have to hang our hat on -- our defensive intensity, being able to guard the ball and to do the things sometimes that we need to do -- to double on a big kid," Brad Johnson said. "We're going to have to hang our hats on being very blue-collar and rebounding the ball. That's another thing that excited me was I thought we rebounded exceptionally well for most of the night really on both ends."

The Lady War Eagles did not come out in time to warm up for the third quarter and their facial expressions revealed the tone of what was expressed in the locker room. Heritage first-year coach Josh Laymon led Norfork to a 116-9 record over the past seven seasons including a 61-50 defeat of Farmington on Dec. 27, 2018, during the Mountain Home holiday tournament. He threw several wrinkles at the Lady Cardinals throughout the contest.

"I have to give Heritage a lot of credit. They were very well prepared. They threw a lot at us. They jumped at some different things defensively. We knew coming in and we kind of told our kids, 'be prepared for the unexpected.' He run jump-trapped us, matched up a little bit. He ran some zone. He ran some man and he jumped in and out of things. We had to make adjustments on the fly," Brad Johnson said

Farmington led 45-24 going into the fourth quarter and never allowed Heritage to make a run. Tori Kersey took scoring honors with 18 points while Vanzant and Trinity Johnson, the coach's daughter, each added 14,

"I thought our kids did a really good job of making plays, sharing the basketball. It was a very-balanced effort and I thought our guards did a really good job of managing pressure," Brad Johnson said. "We need to clean up some turnovers and things like that, but overall, tremendous first game, really good opponent, and I thought our kids performed very well."

The win advanced Farmington into the tournament semifinals Thursday.

Farmington 60, Rogers Heritage 41

Rogers Heritage^5^6^13^17 -- 41

Farmington^12^18^15^15 -- 60

Rogers Heritage (0-1): Lanee Knight 4 2-4 13, Aleyshka Pabón 4 4-4 12, Pam Seiler 3 0-0 9, Quiara Jones 0 4-4 4, Maddie Lynge 0 3-4 3, Easton Kimball o 0-0 0. Totals 11 13-16 41.

Farmington (1-0): Tori Kersey 8-14 2-3 18, Makenna Vanzant 5-13 3-4 14, Trinity Johnson 5-15 1-1 14, Joelle Tidwell 2-2 2-4 6, Morgan Brye 1-1 1-1 3, Carson Dillard 1-5 0-0 2, Audrey Culpepper 1-4 0-0 2, Kaci Drain 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 23-57 10-15 60.

3-point Goals -- Rogers Heritage -- 6 (Knight 3, Seiler 3). Farmington -- 4-21 (Trinity Johnson 3-10, Vanzant 1-5, Drain 0-1, Culpepper 0-1, Dillard 0-4,).

Rebounds -- Farmington 38 (Kersey 11, Tidwell 10). Assists -- Farmington 13 (Vanzant 4). Steals -- Farmington 9 (Tidwell 3). Blocks -- Farmington 6 (Kersey 2, Tidwell 2). Turnovers -- Farmington 11.

Sports on 11/20/2019