WEST FORK -- Prairie Grove broke into the win column with a 41-27 victory over Greenland to conclude participation for both schools in the Duel of the Dome girls basketball tournament Saturday.

The win gave Prairie Grove seventh place in the final tournament bracket after beginning with losses to Lavaca (47-43) last Wednesday and host West Fork, 52-42, on Thursday.

The rivalry between Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud and his hometown mentor, Greenland coach Alan Barton, took a new look with the schools playing on a neutral court at neighboring West Fork in their first meeting of the season

"Yeah it is different. He's got a really young team. I got eight girls on our team, which as you know, is really down for us and the eight girls that we have play their hardest always," Barton said. "We got to develop more skill. We got some help coming, but right now we're going to focus on the eight girls that want to play basketball."

Both teams had trouble getting their offense going in the first quarter which ended with Prairie Grove leading 6-3. A 9-2 Prairie Grove run over the last 1:56 of the second pushed the Lady Tigers ahead, 19-13, at the half. Olivia Kester had two baskets, Logan Meadors hit a long jumper and Torie Price nailed a 3-pointer during the run.

Barton lamented a bad shooting first half at the foul line which hurt the Lady Pirates, who were 3-for-7 in the first quarter and 8-for-15 in the second. Twice they missed the front end of a 1-and-1.

"We got to figure it out. I mean we gave up a great opportunity the first half to probably go up by 10 or 15 missing all those free throws, but it's girls that are not used to playing and it's their turn," Barton said.

Prairie Grove pounded the ball inside to Kester capitalizing on her size. She had two more buckets in the third and Zoe Hubbs added a layup. Abby Preston's steal and assist led to the first of back-to-back scores by Charity Stearman. Preston knocked down a 15-footer and Price added free throws as the Lady Tigers opened up a 34-19 lead after three quarters.

"We started listening a little better in the second half and making some shots and when she (Olivia) has got that we just want her to catch it, turn, use the glass and score. That's what we talk about. We work on getting that. Once she does that she made some that gave us the advantage and gave us a little bit of a lead," Froud said.

In the fourth quarter Kester and Hubbs, a 5-9 sophomore, operated from a double post set. Partially due to consistently getting high-percentage shots in the paint Prairie Grove shot 50 percent from the field against Greenland.

"We could match up pretty well guarding them that way and that would give us even more (size). I was hoping that if one missed the other one would be getting the rebound on the other side and making it so it helped us a little bit and they had to collapse down. That's some stuff we work on where we kick it out," Froud said. "Without Trinity (Dobbs), Jasime (Wynos) and Mariah (Halbert) out there it's pretty much a lot of girls that (don't) have much experience so it's a young team and it was good to get this win."

Prairie Grove 41, Greenland 27

Greenland^3^10^6^8 -- 27

Prairie Grove^6^13^15^7 -- 41

