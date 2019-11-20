MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lavaca coach Justin Wyles (far left) watches in disbelief as Lindsey Morgan lays the ball in the wrong goal while working against Prairie Grove's full-court press in the season-opener for the Lady Tigers last Wednesday at West Fork's Duel in the Dome girls basketball tournament. The basket in the wrong goal cut Lavaca's lead to 40-38 midway through the fourth quarter, but a young Prairie Grove squad couldn't capitalize on an early Christmas gift and lost 47-43.

WEST FORK -- Prairie Grove's full-court pressure got to Lavaca's Lindsey Morgan, who momentarily forgot where she was, laying the ball in the wrong goal and scoring for the Lady Tigers.

Morgan realized her mistake as soon as the ball went in the basket cutting Lavaca's lead to 40-38 with 3:47 left in the fourth quarter. Fortunately for her Lavaca coach Justin Wyles called time-out to settle his girls down and the Lady Golden Arrows hung on for a 47-43 win last Wednesday at West Fork's Duel in the Dome girls basketball tournament.

Morgan made a heroic shot from 15-feet out 39 seconds earlier to extend Lavaca's lead to 40-34, but she almost went from heroine to goat after Prairie Grove sophomore Trinity Dobbs nailed a pair of free throws cutting the margin to 40-36. Morgan's bucket in the wrong basket, which according to the rules is credited to the Prairie Grove player closest to the goal when the shot goes in, became part of a 13-7 Prairie Grove run during the fourth quarter tying the game at 43-43 with 1:37 to play on the heels of Torie Price's 3-pointer and Abby Preston's steal and layup.

Lavaca senior guard Sierra Lamb broke the tie 20 seconds later at the foul line and Morgan found opportunity to redeem herself by making 1-of-2 free throws with the clock down to 16.9 seconds. Lamb added one more charity shot in the final seconds to seal the win for Lavaca and hand Prairie Grove a loss to start the season.

Prairie Grove's offense wasn't the same without two-year starter Jasmine Wynos on the bench with a broken bone in her hand. She and fellow junior, Mariah Halbert, out with a healing back, would have helped tremendously on a team without any seniors. Sophomore guard Trinity Dobbs played despite nursing a sore ankle, and had to come out with 2:51 remaining in the fourth after stepping on the feet of a Lavaca player.

Prairie Grove was ice cold from the field making only 13 of 62 shots for 21 percent. The Lady Tigers went 2-for-17 from downtown converting 12 percent from 3-point range and weren't exactly stellar at the free throw line connecting on 15-of-25 attempts for 60 percent.

"We just couldn't buy one and make any shots. They played hard. They competed. We just didn't do some things. Our youth, our inexperience showed and we'll just gradually get better as the year goes on," said Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud. "There's stuff we'll take from this and have to use tomorrow."

Prairie Grove trainer Tracy Houston worked on Dobbs on the bench and gave Froud the OK to send her back in at the 1:17 mark. Dobbs finished with 16 points to lead Prairie Grove.

"She's tough. She wants to play. She's a good player and wants to be a good player. She turned her ankle the other day and we just got to get it back ready to go," Froud said.

Lavaca's Amaya Mendez made all 11 of her points in the first half including a trio of 3-pointers as the Lady Golden Arrows opened up a 26-19 halftime lead. Froud made a lineup switch to begin the third quarter with 5-5 sophomore Arianna Harrel playing straight up man-to-man keeping Mendez from getting more open looks on the perimeter.

"I thought Arianna played really well. We came in and sped the game up some a little bit faster. We're learning in progress. We got to get better each day," Froud said.

Shailey Rudd scored 14 points to top Lavaca.

The loss dropped Prairie Grove into the loser's bracket against tournament host, Class 3A West Fork, which lost 42-38 to Class 5A Siloam Springs late on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Lavaca 47, Prairie Grove 43

Lavaca^16^10^10^11 -- 47

Prairie Grove^6^13^11^13 -- 43

Lavaca (1-0): Shailey Rudd 6 0-1 14, Amaya Mendez 4 0-2 11, Sierra Lamb 3 3-4 11, Rylie Green 2 2-3 6, Lindsey Morgan 1 1-3 3, Kailie Burnett 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 6-13 47.

Prairie Grove (0-1): Trinity Dobbs 5-18 6-10 16, Abby Preston 3-10 0-1 6, Arianna Harrel 1-5 3-4 6, Logan Meadors 0-9 5-8 5, Torie Price 1-8 1-2 4, Olivia Kester 2-6 0-0 4, Charity Stearman 1-5 0-0 2, Zoe Hubbs 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-62 15-25 43.

3-point Goals -- Lavaca -- 7 (Mendez 3, Rudd 2, Lamb 2). Prairie Grove -- 2-17 (Harrel 1-1, Price 1-5, Dobbs 0-5, Meadors 0-4, Preston 0-2).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 32 (Dobbs 8). Assists -- Prairie Grove 5 (Dobbs 2, Harrel 2). Steals -- Prairie Grove 12 (Preston 5). Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 1o.

