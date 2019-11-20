Photos: Adams, Osburn, Rose, Lossing, Swain

Carl William Adams

Carl William Adams, 50, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, with his family by his side.

He was born Sept. 8, 1969, in Woodland, Calif., and grew up in Winters, Calif. He moved to NW Arkansas in 2005 with his wife and children. He had a close relationship with his mother-in-law, Robin Walters, he cherished her, she was his second mom. He was a field service representative with the city of Fayetteville and considered his co-workers to be extended family.

He enjoyed, fishing, hunting, gardening, cooking and being a family man. God and family was most important to him. Those who knew him appreciated his kindness and friendship. He is loved and will be truly missed.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 24 years, Shapell; their two children, Bransen and Nicole Adams; his parents, Carl and Harriette Adams; a sister, Claudette and her husband; a nephew and niece, Davis and Zoe.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at Westfield Chapel, 3236 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale, AR.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WestfieldChapel.com.

Westfield Funeral Home of Springdale is in charge of arrangements.

Martha Jane Evans

Martha Jane Evans, 72, of Winslow, Ark., passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. She was born Sept. 17, 1947, in Holly Grove, Ark., the daughter of Benjamin Franklin and Bernic Ann (McCurley) Catlett.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Donald Bruce Evans.

Survivors include two sons, Gerald Evans and his wife Dianna, and Donald Evans all of Winslow; one daughter, Charlene Evans of Winslow; three sisters, Linda Morgan of McCamey, Texas, Darlene Davis of Stanton, Calif., and Myra DeVenencia of Anaheim; six grandchildren, Tiffany Barnes (Josh), Ashley Evans (Joe Jennings), Melissa Cooper (William), Timothy Evans, Nathan Evans (Tori) and Charles Jackson; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark. Burial was in the Fall Creek Cemetery in Strickler, Ark., with no graveside service.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Dorothy Elizabeth Jones

Dorothy Elizabeth Jones, 80, of Summers, Ark., passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at her home.

She was born March 30, 1939, in Wyoming, Ill., the daughter of Robert L. and Dorothy (LaMay) Mercer. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a longtime member of the Summers Missionary Baptist Church, also serving in AWANA; 30-year member of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) being a KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) for over 25 years; she also volunteered at Washington Regional Medical Center after her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Warren Jones; her parents; one brother, William Mercer; one son-in-law Presilliano Leon; one grandson, Marty Lovelace-Chandler.

Survivors include one son, James Jones and wife Jan; three daughters, Kathie Leon, Kristie Jones and husband Kevin, Karen Parker and husband Phillip; two stepdaughters, Peggy Cochran, Yvonne Wright; honorary daughter, Janie Parker; one brother, Robert Mercer; 16 grandchildren, Billy, Kevin J., Jennifer, Ashley, John, Sarah, Jessica, Michelle, Melissa, Bruce, Bill, Dottie, Angela, Elizabeth, Bill and Jessee; 23 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Summers Missionary Baptist Church in Summers. Burial will be in the Ganderville Cemetery in Summers. No graveside service will be held.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Praire Grove, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.

Douglas Allen Lossing

Douglas Allen Lossing, 50, of Farmington, Ark., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born Nov. 8, 1969, in Rogers, Ark., the son of John Douglas and Beverly Sue (Bartholomew) Lossing. He graduated from Fayetteville High School and from the University of Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold Bartholomew, Ernest Lossing and Nadine Lossing.

Survivors include his daughter, Bailey A. Jones and her husband John; his father, John Douglas Lossing and his wife Donaice; his mother, Sue Bartholomew; his maternal grandmother, Maudileen Bartholomew; two sisters, Susan Trantham and her husband Chuck and Stephanie Elling; three uncles, David Bartholomew and his wife Linda, Jimmy Bartholomew and his wife Debbie and Jerry Bartholomew; two nieces, Madilyn and Meredith Trantham; two nephews, Kaustin Manary and Christian Elling; his special friend, Dawn Didier.

The family received friends on Saturday evening from 4-6 p.m. at Luginbuel Funeral Home in Prairie Grove, Ark. Burial was in the Rutherford Cemetery in Prairie Grove.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Michael Osburn

Michael Osburn, 51, of Lincoln, Ark., passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Neosho, Mo.

He was born on May 21, 1968, in Fayetteville, Ark., to parents Troy and Verna (Doss) Osburn. He graduated in 1986 from Greenland High School in Greenland, Ark. He worked a variety of jobs throughout his life, one of his most common career choices was construction work.

He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Luna Mae Osburn.

He is survived by his parents, Troy and Verna (Doss) Osburn of Anderson, Mo.; one son, Jacob Osburn and fiancée, Madison Patrick; granddaughter, Ellie Osburn; grandson, Gavin Osburn of Prairie Grove; one daughter, Mae Moore and husband, Joshua; grandson, Mason Osburn; granddaughters, Serenity and Kinsley Moore of Eufaula, Okla.; one brother, Phillip Osburn and wife, Lacy; and two nephews, Keylan and Dalton Osburn of Lowell, Ark.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Brand New Church in Farmington, Ark.

Raylene Porter

Raylene Porter, 76, of Lincoln, Ark., passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla.

She was born April 2, 1943, in Upland, Calif., the daughter of Ray C. and Leta (Taylor) Childers. She attended Lincoln School from 1st through 12th grade. She worked at Abilities Unlimited where she met her husband Ervin. Together they had a great life. When winter would come they would head to Texas, where they enjoyed the warm weather and lots of friends. She enjoyed crocheting, working crossword puzzles, but most of all keeping track of all her friends and family. Her ability to do just that was incredible.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Ervin Porter.

Survivors include one sister, Bonita Dees; one brother, Clifford Childers; and 12 nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark. Burial was in the Black Oak Cemetery in Brentwood, Ark., with no graveside service.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Freda Claudette Walker Rose

Freda Claudette Walker Rose, 66, of Prairie Grove, Ark., previously of Alma, Ark., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born June 16, 1953, in Broken Arrow, Okla., the daughter of Fred and Marjorie (Dean) Walker. She worked many jobs throughout her life and excelled at everything she touched. Her children were the center of her life. She focused on giving to others, especially her six grandchildren. She continued giving after her death; she donated her liver and kidneys to three other individuals so they might have a chance at life. This is who she is and how she will always be remembered.

Guests in her home were treated like royalty and fed meals from her heart. She was known for her fabulous chicken and dressing and German chocolate cakes. She enjoyed banter and had a rich laugh that her family will always remember. In life and in death she gave all and loved all. She will be greatly missed by those who were blessed to know her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fredie L. Rose; and her parents, Fred and Marjorie Dean Walker.

Survivors include two children, Timothy Rose and his wife Amy of Milton, Fla., and Melissa Hutsell and her husband Brent of Prairie Grove; one brother, Rick Walker of Alma; six grandchildren, Niklas Rose (Angel), Michael Hutsell, Meliah Hutsell (Cole Cripps), Harrison Rose, Jakson Rose, and Moriah Hutsell; and one great-granddaughter, Sophie Rose on the way.

Funeral service was held 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial was in the Deans Cemetery in Alma.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Connie Joe (C.J.) Swain

Connie Joe (C.J.) Swain, 77, of Rogers, Ark., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice at Legacy Village in Bentonville, Ark. He was born July 3, 1942, in Prairie Grove, Ark., the son of Ragel Clay and Nancy Jane (Parks) Swain.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ragel and Nancy Swain.

Survivors include his wife, JoAnn Sammons Swain; two daughters, Julie Swain of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Jana Harris and her husband George of Rogers; one sister, Marilyn Pinkerton of Tulsa, Okla.; one brother, Bob Swain of Tulsa; five grandchildren, Blake, Rylea and Jake Meyer and Dawson and Lucy Harris.

The family will receive friends at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Liberty Baptist Church.

Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Liberty Baptist Church in Dutch Mills, Ark. Burial will be in the Dutch Mills Cemetery in Lincoln, Ark.

Memorials may be made to Circle of Life Hospice at Legacy Village, 1201 NE Legacy Parkway, Bentonville, AR 72712.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove is in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 11/20/2019