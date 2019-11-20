The public is invited to attend a public hearing at 11:20 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center, 340 W. Main St., to help identify and prioritize community needs.

Farmington is considering applying to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) for Community Development Block Grant funds. Arkansas receives federal funds that are administered by AEDC, made available to cities and counties according to need.

The funds may be used for housing rehabilitation, community facilities, or economic development but must either:

• provide benefit to low and moderate income families;

• aid in the prevention of slum and blight;

• or meet other community needs which pose a serious immediate threat to the community's health or welfare where no other funding is available.

All local residents are encouraged to attend and participate in the community development process. Groups representing low and moderate income persons will be provided technical assistance in developing proposals.

