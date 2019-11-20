FARMINGTON -- Two candidates have filed for Position 3 on Farmington School Board, and only the incumbent has filed to run for the Zone 2 seat on Lincoln School Board.

The school election will be March 3, 2020, in conjunction with the preferential primary and judicial elections. The filing period ended Nov. 12.

According to the Washington County Election Commission's website, Josh Petree and Mark Vaughn have filed to run for the Position 3 seat on Farmington School Board. Wade Cash, who currently fills that seat, did not file to run for re-election.

Lincoln School Board member Kenneth Albright is running unopposed for the Zone 2 position in the March election.

Petree worked as store manager at Walmart on Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd., for six years and now is in the corporate office in Bentonville. He is director of Project Planning, Remodel/New Stores for Walmart USA and Puerto Rico Division.

He has two sons in the Farmington School District, one at the high school and the other at the junior high. Both boys have attended Farmington since kindergarten. Petree said the school system is one of the reasons he and his wife decided to stay in Farmington when he started a new job in Bentonville.

Petree said he decided to run for office because he has a "very personal" interest within the community. He said he wants to be involved in helping to preserve the quality of education in the Farmington school system.

Petree said he's been an advocate of education within Walmart and as a member of boards he has served and believes it's important to be focused on "what we're doing today and what we're doing tomorrow for our future students."

Vaughn is senior pricing manager for Tyson Foods and has three children in the Farmington School District, one at the high school, a junior high student and an elementary student. His oldest child has attended Farmington schools since kindergarten.

Vaughn said he believes it is important to give back to the community.

"This is the best way I know to give back to the children of the community," Vaughn said, adding he wants to bring "servant leadership back to that position and be an active member of the School Board."

Vaughn said he looks to the future and plans for the future in his job at Tyson. He said he believes those skills would benefit him as a member of the School Board and in helping the district plan for future growth. He said he believes it's important the district continues to grow and continues to have good leadership.

