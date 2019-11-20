Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Record Religion Community Special Sections Photos Contact Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
What's Happening November 20, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

CANE HILL

19th Century Pottery Exhibit

An exhibit, called "Men of Earth: Nineteenth Century Potters of Northwest Arkansas," an exhibition featuring rare examples of historic 19th century salt-glazed pottery, is on view at The Museum Gallery at Historic Cane Hill through Nov. 24. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday and by appointment. Admission is free. The Gallery is located 20 miles west of Fayetteville, at 14327 Highway 45 in Cane Hill. For more information call 479-824-5339.

FARMINGTON

Free Bow-Tying Class

Life Ministries is hosting a free bow-tying class, 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Farmington location. Participants need to bring a minimum of 3 yards of wire ribbon for an average size bow.

An Elf Christmas Parade

Farmington Area Kiwanis Club will sponsor the annual Christmas parade at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7. The theme for this year's parade is "An Elf Christmas Parade." There is no cost this year for parade entries but entry representatives must attend a manatory parade meeting at 6 p.m., Dec. 5 for final instructions.

Community on 11/20/2019

Print Headline: What's Happening

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT