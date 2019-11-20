CANE HILL

19th Century Pottery Exhibit

An exhibit, called "Men of Earth: Nineteenth Century Potters of Northwest Arkansas," an exhibition featuring rare examples of historic 19th century salt-glazed pottery, is on view at The Museum Gallery at Historic Cane Hill through Nov. 24. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday and by appointment. Admission is free. The Gallery is located 20 miles west of Fayetteville, at 14327 Highway 45 in Cane Hill. For more information call 479-824-5339.

FARMINGTON

Free Bow-Tying Class

Life Ministries is hosting a free bow-tying class, 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Farmington location. Participants need to bring a minimum of 3 yards of wire ribbon for an average size bow.

An Elf Christmas Parade

Farmington Area Kiwanis Club will sponsor the annual Christmas parade at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7. The theme for this year's parade is "An Elf Christmas Parade." There is no cost this year for parade entries but entry representatives must attend a manatory parade meeting at 6 p.m., Dec. 5 for final instructions.

