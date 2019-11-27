Under Brad Blew's leadership, Farmington teams habitually compete and contend establishing notoriety within the context of consistently performing well in the athletic arena. Cardinal accomplishments in 2019 alone reflect a commitment to excellence.

Basketball

Farmington won a conference championship in boys basketball while the girls basketball team won the District 4A-1 tournament at Harrison in February and advanced to the State 4A quarterfinals. Boys basketball coach Beau Thompson and girls basketball coach Brad Johnson were named head coaches for the 2019 West All-Star teams.

Softball/Baseball

In the spring, Farmington won conference, district and regional crowns finishing as State Runner-up for the second consecutive year in softball. The baseball team also qualified for regionals which Farmington hosted.

Track

The girls track and field 4x400 relay team of Lynley Bowen, Amelia Fuqua, Alexis Roach, and Ashley Akridge outdid two higher-seeded teams to win the 4A State championship in May.

All-Star Week

Farmington was well-represented during All-Star week with Roach and Madisyn Pense playing in the girls basketball All-Star game. Will Pridmore suited up for the West All-Stars in boys basketball. Alyssa Reed appeared in the All-Star softball game.

Football

Farmington had its first winning season in football (6-4) since moving up in classification and joining the 5A West in 2014.

Volleyball

The Lady Cardinals won their first-ever conference championship in volleyball reaching the State 4A quarterfinals. Addison Fenton and Brittany Pittman were named All-State.

Tennis

The tennis team hosted a district tournament for the first time qualifying several athletes for state.

Golf

Cardinals were prominent on the golf green. The boys placed third at state while the girls were fourth. Rhett South and Bailey Cuzick were named All-State.

Cross Country

Cross country exceeded expectations with the boys capturing fifth place at state and the girls coming in ninth.

