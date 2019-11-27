A reception to kick off a new exhibition displaying artwork from Arkansas' "best and brightest student artists" will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at The Museum Gallery at Historic Cane Hill.

The opening reception will include an awards presentation for winning artists, including the announcement of the winner of the grand prize, a one-year full tuition scholarship to the University of Arkansas School of Art.

The reception is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. Many of the works of art on exhibition are available for sale.

According to Lawrence McElroy with The Museum Gallery, about 100 high school students submitted artwork for the competition. A five-member jury selected 52 pieces, and part of this number was determined by space in the gallery.

Students were not given a theme for the competition but were encouraged to show their "vision" and the "best they can do," McElroy said.

The resulting exhibition has a wide variety of artwork, including three-dimensional, two dimensional, paintings, mixed media, wearable art and digital.

The competition was open to any high school student in the state, and different areas of the state are represented in the exhibition.

The students' artwork will be on exhibition through Jan. 18 at the gallery, located at 14327 Highway 45, Cane Hill. Regular hours of the Gallery are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call 479-824-5339.

