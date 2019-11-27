LINCOLN -- Santa will make one of his earliest appearances in western Washington County at a new event in Lincoln: the Lighting of the Square, followed by a Christmas Parade.

A new local organization called Lincoln Events on the Square has planned the evening to open up the holiday season.

The two events will take place Saturday, Nov. 30, according to Pam Christian, who helps lead the group. Christmas lights will be turned on about 5:30 p.m. that day and the parade will start around 6 p.m.

Those participating in the parade will line up at the elementary school. The parade route will be the same as the one used for the Apple Festival Parade. Christian said many groups and organizations are signed up for the parade and she hopes it will have a good turnout.

Christian said she remembers going to a Christmas parade when she was young and hopes the parade will return as an annual tradition. Many people have donated lights to decorate Lincoln Square and volunteers have spent time installing the lights, she added.

"They want to light up the square and we're trying to make that happen," Christian said.

Along with the parade, vendors will be set up along the square and choirs from local churches have offered to provide music as they walk around singing songs, Christian said.

Vendors also will set up Dec. 7 and Dec. 21 for people who are coming to see the lights on Lincoln Square.

Lincoln Events on the Square was started by a small group of volunteers who wanted to sponsor events and activities, bring life to the square and provide opportunities for people to get together.

Christian said the group started in January by asking residents what they would like to see happen at the square. Some of the ideas worked and others didn't, she said. Successful events this year have included a Cruise Night, Motorcycle Cruise Night and a Jeepfest.

Next year ideas include another movie night if possible, chili cook-off and activities for children to enjoy.

Lincoln Events on the Square also has two other activities planned for December. Businesses and residents are being asked to decorate their storefronts and homes. Photos of these will be taken and posted on the Lincoln Events' Facebook page, and each week a Best Decorated Business of the Week and a Best Decorated Home of the Week will be selected.

The group is always interested in having new members and is open to Lincoln residents, as well as people who live outside Lincoln. For more information, go to the group's Facebook page.

