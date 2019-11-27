SUBMITTED PHOTO The Lincoln High Class of 1974 recently celebrated its 45-year reunion at Bryan and Mary Freeman's Rat Room Garage.

The Lincoln High Class of 1974 recently celebrated its 45-year reunion with a 45-record theme get-together on Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2, at Bryan and Mary Freeman's Rat Room Garage. Finger foods were served on Friday night and on Saturday night the food was catered barbecue by Sam Hippy and Off D Bone.

Classmates attending either one or both nights were: Jerry Hudson, Wendy Barker Baker, Allen Haegele, Darlene Reeves Cheatham, Regena McCarty Bolin, Donna Williams Cross, Karen Osborn Coleman, Wayne Hale, Mary Flannigan, Thomas Nichols, Beth Wood Capehart, Rhonda Loftin Schultz, Bryan Freeman, Patty Fields, Darlene Walker Roach, Cheryl Danforth Robinson, Deanna Cook Lennox, Ricky Cruikshank, Sandra Rose Barton, and spouses.

Shared memories made us smile, a song of yesteryear made us get up and dance a dance or two, and laughter was heard throughout the night.

We also shared our memories of the classmates that had passed before us. Jerrilyn Donaldson (1972), Beverly Reed (1974), Charles "Buddy" Porter (1983), David Maloney (1990), Ginger Radford Roach (1999), Cindy Thomas Yates (2005), Terry Beeks (2007), Mike Brady (2008), Steve Young (2010), Jason Griffin(2012), Alan Harris (2012), Mike Harris (2013), Rogene Swake (2014), Leon Pershall (2015), Ronnie Tash(2016), Donnie Conner (2017), John Stand (2017), Tommy Johnson (2019), Connie Self Penny (2019).

A much heart-felt thanks goes out to Mary and Bryan Freeman for letting our class have their reunions at their garage. A big thank you goes out to Beth Capehart and Mary Flannigan for helping with the decorations.

We missed the ones that could not attend and are looking forward to our next get together when we will be having a reunion in a couple of years to celebrate our 65th birthdays.

