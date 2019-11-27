FARMINGTON

Christopher James, 39, of Granby, Mo., was arrested Oct. 28 in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine and 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brooke Bynum, 37, of Lincoln, was arrested Oct. 28 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Assefa Gabriel Egziabher, 43, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 29 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Zacharia Cammoun, 32, of Bella Vista, was arrested Oct. 29 in connection with shoplifting, theft by receiving.

Kimberly Nelson, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 1 in connection with obstructing governmental operations.

Akira Patrick, 20, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 1 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

Nathan Wilson, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 1 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Christopher Bills, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 2 on a warrant for failure to pay.

James Burke, 47, of West Fork, was arrested Nov. 3 in connection with inattentive driving, DWI.

Kamron Phillips, 37, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 3 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jamey Cagle, 40, of Lincoln, was arrested Nov. 3 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Savannah Plumhoff, 33, of Lowell, was arrested Nov. 4 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Patricia Jones, 47, of West Fork, was arrested Nov. 4 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Donald Twardowski, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 4 in connection with public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a minor, second degree.

Charles Ray Cunningham Jr., 41, of West Fork, was arrested Nov. 4 in connection with theft by receiving less than $5,000 but greater than $1,000.

Kyle Fischer, 28, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 6 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Angela Keilbarth, 33, of Farmington, was arrested Nov. 8 in connection with domestic battering, third degree.

Nathaniel Ramey, 30, of West Fork, was arrested Nov. 9 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Samantha Adams, 28, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 10 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Joseph Bailey, 19, of Lincoln, was arrested Nov. 11 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Justin Parker, 29, of Farmington, was arrested Nov. 13 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jathniel Jackson, 24, of Springdale, was arrested Nov. 14 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Derek McCullough, 23, of Farmington, was arrested Nov. 15 in connection with possessing an instrument of crime, fictitious tags.

Gene Patton, 42, of Farmington, was arrested Nov. 16 in connection with felony possession of methamphetamine or cocaine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ryan Deshazo, 28, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 16 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Mornett Ferguson, 30, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Darrin Nelson, 33, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Katelyn Davis, 26, of Little Rock, was arrested Nov. 17 in connection with DWI.

Andrew Wilson, 27, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 17 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Cheyenne Terrill, 24, of Elkins, was arrested Nov. 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tristan Carpenter, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 18 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Juan Facio, 37, of Springdale, was arrested Nov. 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Raquel Stacker, 38, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 19 in connection with driving on suspended license, failure to yield to emergency vehicles.

Darrell Mahler, 32, of Breaux Brindge, La., was arrested Nov. 19 on a warrant for failure to appear.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Tracy McGuire, 46, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 7 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Michael Johnson, 22, of Farmington, was arrested Nov. 8 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Tye McNair, 38, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 8 on a warrant for failure to comply.

Kenton Montgomery, 26, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 10 in connection with DWI, reckless driving.

Joseph Bailey, 19, of Lincoln, was arrested Nov. 10 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Bailey Easterling, 30, of Prairie Grove, was cited Nov. 11 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Scottie McCool, 44, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 11 in connection with possession of firearms by certain person, operating an unsafe vehicle, no liability insurance.

Bridgett Carr, 38, of Fayetteville, was cited Nov. 10 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Garrett Doss, 20, of Summers, was cited Nov. 12 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Brooke Parrish, 33, of Lincoln, was cited Nov. 11 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Matthew Gaertner, 24, of Springdale, was cited Nov. 12 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Michael Hawkins, 23, of Lincoln, was cited Nov. 12 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Sarah Bottoms, 28, of Prairie Grove, was cited Nov. 12 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Julianna Valle, 20, of Fayetteville, was cited Nov. 12 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Ezra Jones, 41, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 13 in connection with a warrant on theft by receiving.

Robbie Workman, 45, of Lincoln, was arrested Nov. 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Barbara Cawthorn, 68, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 14 in connection with DWI-drugs, operating unsafe vehicle.

Dustin Engler, 50, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 14 in connection with DWI, driving on suspended license, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, careless driving.

Cory Duncan, 41, of Prairie Grove, was

Charisa Butterfly, 34, of Springdale, was arrested Nov. 19 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Kelly McDonald, 37, of West Fork, was arrested Nov. 19 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Tommy Fox, 42, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 18 in connection with DWI #2, careless driving, no tail lights, operating vehicle with suspended registration.

Beth Lortt, 41, of Lincoln, was arrested Nov. 18 in connection with driving on suspended license for DWI, operating vehicle with suspended registration.

Kyle Kiser, 35, of Huntsville, was arrested Nov. 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Emily Bailey, 22, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.

A 13-year-old girl was cited Nov. 17 for curfew violation.

Nicholas Jackson, 18, of Prairie Grove, was cited Nov. 20 in connection with domestic battery, third.

Searra Huddleston, 19, of Prairie Grove, was cited Nov. 20 in connection with domestic battery, third.

