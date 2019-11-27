FARMINGTON

Blood Drive

American Red Cross will have a blood drive from 2-7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 2 at Brand New Church on Main Street. Those who donate will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card, courtesy of Suburban Propane. There is a critical need for Type O blood donors.

An Elf Christmas Parade

Farmington Area Kiwanis Club will sponsor its annual Christmas parade at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The theme for this year's parade is "An Elf Christmas Parade." There is no cost for parade entries but entry representatives must attend a mandatory parade meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 for final instructions. The parade starts at Folsom Elementary and ends at Farmington Public Library.

Christmas Bazaar

Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center will have a Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at 340 W. Main St. The bazaar will include lots of unique gifts and several vendors. Bring your children to see Santa and Mrs. Claus.

LINCOLN

Christmas On The Square

Christmas on the Square, sponsored by Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, will be 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. The free event offers a Christmas dinner, goodie bags, pony rides, kettle corn and hayrides. Santa will be there for photos and to visit with children. Dinner is provided by the city of Lincoln and Tyson.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Christmas Parade

The city of Prairie Grove will have its Christmas Parade of Lights at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. The public is invited.

Masonic Breakfast

Occidental Lodge #486 will have its All You Can Eat Breakfast from 6-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the lodge on Mock Street. Donations are accepted. Proceeds go to scholarships for Prairie Grove and Farmington graduates.

Small Business Saturday

Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce will sponsor Small Business Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, for local businesses in town. The chamber will have several giveaways that day.

