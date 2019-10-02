History

The exact origin of the apple is not known, but it is believed to have come from the Caspian Sea area. Although apples have been used throughout time, those eaten by prehistoric man were much smaller and more tart than the cultivated apple we eat today. The first apples grown in this country were European varieties, brought over by the early American colonists. It was John Chapman, alias Johnny Appleseed, who spread apple seeds and created the first orchards in the East and Midwest.

1 medium apple Calories: 80 Vitamin C: 8 mg Carbohydrate: 21 g Potassium: 159 mg Protein: 0.3 g Sodium: 1 mg Fat: 0.5 g Fiber (apple with skin): 1.73.5 g

Buying & Storage Tips

• Apples should be purchased when ripe for best flavor. Most ripened green varieties have a greenish yellow background color.

• Choice apples are firm and free of bruises, skin breaks and decay spots. Soft apples have a mealy texture. Apples with discolored streaks or spots on their skin are safe to eat. Their flavor and texture are not compromised in any way.

• Choose an apple variety best suited for your purposes. Some varieties are better for baking, while others are better for eating from your hand.

• Approximately three medium-sized apples equal 1 pound. One pound of unpeeled apples yields about 3 cups of peeled, sliced or diced fruit.

• Unrefrigerated ripened apples will retain their quality for about 1 week.

• Unripe apples can be quickly ripened at home by storing them in a partly sealed bag at room temperature.

• Ripened apples stored in the humidifier compartment of the refrigerator (35° to 40°F.), in an unsealed plastic bag or in a filmwrapped tray, may retain their quality for 1 month.

Preparation Tips

• Apples are a very versatile fruit. They can be used in pies, muffins, cakes and salads or just eaten from your hand.

• Peeled and/or cored apples brown quickly. To prevent this, dip apples in 1 quart of water with 3 tablespoons of bottled lemon juice or three crushed 500 mg vitamin C tablets or use a commercial ascorbic acid mixture such as FruitFresh®. The flavor will not be affected, and the flesh will retain its color for about 3 hours at room temperature.

• For freezing and canning directions, call your local county extension office.



