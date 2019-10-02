FILE PHOTO While you're shopping at The Junk Ranch, Junk at the Mill and the Arkansas Apple Festival, make a stop to go through shops in downtown Prairie Grove and other parts of the communituy.

The Arkansas Apple Festival in Lincoln and the Junk Ranch and Junk at the Mill in Prairie Grove bring in thousands of people to western Washington County each fall during the first weekend of October.

The Apple Festival opens at 9 a.m. Friday and runs through 5 p.m. Sunday. Junk at the Mill goes on from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Junk Ranch opens with early shopping at 10 a.m. Friday and continues Saturday.

David Sorto, research associate with the Center for Business and Economic Research with the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, said the festivals have an economic impact on the region. He was not as familiar with the Junk Ranch but said the Apple Festival brings in people who shop and spend money in this area.

"Lincoln seems to be one of the major attractions in this area throughout the year," Sorto said, referring to the popularity of Lincoln Lake. "That brings in local area spending."

The region is impacted by the vendors who participate in the festivals and by people who shop at the festivals as well as by those who then shop and eat at local businesses in the two communities, Sorto said.

Hotels also receive the financial benefit of people coming from out of town to stay overnight, he said, adding this impacts those cities that collect hospitality taxes on hotel and restaurant bills.

The city of Prairie Grove does not receive any local sales tax revenues from the Junk Ranch because the event is located about one-fourth mile out of the city limits. But the city benefits from patrons going on into the city to shop at local stores or eat at local restaurants, said Mayor Sonny Hudson.

Hudson said Prairie Grove has established itself as a destination place for antique stores, flea markets and specialty boutiques.

"People are coming here for that," Hudson said. "Then you take something like the Junk Ranch, something that big, it brings in new folks from out of town," Hudson said.

Hudson noted that many of these new visitors to the Junk Ranch will venture downtown to see what else Prairie Grove has to offer.

"All you have to do to know that is to go downtown and see everyone," Hudson said, adding he believes these people will return or they will tell other folks about Prairie Grove's shops.

Lincoln Mayor Doug Hutchens said the city's sales tax revenues are usually up by 50 percent for the month of October, though he said he doesn't know what is coming from sales at the festival vendor and food booths or from sales at businesses in town during the festival.

Sales tax revenues collected in October will be remitted to the city of Lincoln in December.

Hutchens said he believes the impact on the community is just as important as the economic impact. The Apple Festival is one of the biggest fundraisers for the year for many organizations in the community, Hutchens said.

Lincoln Senior Center sponsors a breakfast each morning. Many school groups raise money through activities at the festival, such as parking cars or working concession stands.

"That's one of the biggest impacts for the festival," Hutchens said.

The festival also spotlights Lincoln. Hutchens said he believes many people will come to the Apple Festival seeing Lincoln for the first time.

"It's hard to measure but I think we have people who will decide to relocate here after attending the Apple Festival," he said.

