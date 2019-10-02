1. Browse more than 100 vendor booths at the Apple Festival.

2. Visit these favorite booths featuring apples: free apple slices, samples of apple cider, apple dumplings, apple butter, bags of apples for sale.

3. Apple Festival parade, 10 a.m. Saturday.

4. Youth Talent Show, 6 p.m. Saturday.

5. Apple core throwing contest, noon Saturday

6. Have fun in the Kids World.

7 . K9 Demonstration.

8. Take your pick of many types of food in the concession area.

9. Country/Bluegrass music on Saturday and gospel music on Sunday.

10. Visit the Arkansas Country Doctor's Museum located just off Lincoln Square.

