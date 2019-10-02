1. Browse more than 100 vendor booths at the Apple Festival.
2. Visit these favorite booths featuring apples: free apple slices, samples of apple cider, apple dumplings, apple butter, bags of apples for sale.
3. Apple Festival parade, 10 a.m. Saturday.
4. Youth Talent Show, 6 p.m. Saturday.
5. Apple core throwing contest, noon Saturday
6. Have fun in the Kids World.
7 . K9 Demonstration.
8. Take your pick of many types of food in the concession area.
9. Country/Bluegrass music on Saturday and gospel music on Sunday.
10. Visit the Arkansas Country Doctor's Museum located just off Lincoln Square.General News on 10/02/2019
Print Headline: Apple Festival: Top 10 List