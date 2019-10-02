LINCOLN -- When it comes to the Arkansas Apple Festival, weather is key for a good turnout and organizers keep an eye on the forecast.

The 44th annual Arkansas Apple Festival set for Oct. 4-6, opens 9 a.m. Friday at Lincoln Square and continues through 5 p.m. Sunday. The festival pays tribute to the apple industry that once dominated western Washington County.

Apple Festival Committee Rhonda Hulse, co-chair Tracy Irwin, co-chair Russ & Rainy Laycox Ronnie & Mary Rinehart Dianna Payne Doug Moore Elizabeth Oliver Kyle White

The forecast for this weekend looks good so far, with temperatures predicted to be in the 70s. It's calling for a low chance of rain Friday and Saturday, with a greater chance on Sunday.

Rhonda Hulse, who chairs the Festival Committee along with Tracy Irwin, said if the weather holds out, the committee plans on a successful event every year. Perfect fall weather has helped the Festival have record attendance in past years and committee members hope crisp, fall temperatures will come again this year.

"Weather makes all the difference," Hulse has said on many occasions.

The annual tradition has activities for the family, for children and for adults as Lincoln Square comes alive with music, arts and craft booths, concessions and thousands of people.

Hulse said the square will have a "full park" this weekend with 80 different vendors, many taking up two booth spots. Some of the vendors are new to the Apple Festival, though Hulse said there will not be any new products.

Hulse has been involved with the Festival Committee since 2007 and served as co-chairman for about five years. She said she helps with a "little bit of everything." Irwin is in charge of security and committee member Dianna Payne organizes the Apple Festival Parade, which starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Some of the most popular community booths at the festival are free, apple slices and free samples of apple cider. Volunteers will give out about 100 bushels of free apple slices during the festival. Apple cider and bags of apples also will be for sale from two booths sponsored by the Festival committee.

Activities for children include an apple-core throwing contest, a Talent Contest and Kids World with inflatables and pony rides. A K9 demonstration will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Adults can browse and shop craft booths or bring a chair to sit, relax and enjoy different genres of music. This year's music groups include James McKinney and the Southern Justice Band on Saturday and Forgiven and the Sunset Trio on Sunday.

Visitors also have their pick of food choices. Festival food this year will include funnel cakes, cornbread and beans, homemade apple dumplings, barbecue, hamburgers, corn dogs, apple butter and kettle corn.

Hulse said she believes the Festival is important to the community because it's "our tradition that everyone in the community expects to have and loves to have."

She said it brings in thousands of people from out of town, many who have never been to Lincoln before.

"A lot of people from outside of Lincoln get to see what Lincoln is all about," Hulse added.

With all the activities going on, the focus of the festival each year still remains on apples. The early revolution of Lincoln is directly related to the growth and success of orchards in the area.

The Apple Festival brochure describes the importance of apples to Lincoln this way: "In the late 1800s and early 1900s, orchards sprung up at several locations. It has been said by many that apples made the town."

The festival provides the opportunity for Lincoln to remember its history and keep its history alive.

