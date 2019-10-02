PRAIRIE GROVE -- In a special meeting Friday, Prairie Grove School Board accepted the resignation of Assistant Superintendent Allen Williams and agreed to pay him $87,192 as a consideration for signing an employment separation agreement.

The board was in executive session for 45 minutes. When it returned to public session, board member William Dick made the motion to accept Williams' resignation and authorize Reba Holmes, superintendent, to execute the separation agreement. Board member Whitney Bryant seconded the motion.

The vote to approve the motion was unanimous without any discussion. Bart Orr was the only member absent.

Williams' resignation was effective at 5 p.m. Monday. The separation agreement gives Williams seven days to revoke his decision.

Williams, assistant superintendent of finance, received a letter in August from Holmes stating he had been suspended and that she planned to recommend the School Board terminate his contract, according to Williams' attorney Jerry Lovelace.

Williams appealed Holmes' recommendation in a Sept. 4 letter to J.C. Dobbs, board president. In the letter, Williams requested a public hearing on his appeal.

Holmes has not said why she suspended Williams or why she was recommending that his contract be terminated, calling it a personnel issue. Holmes declined again to comment on this after the special meeting Friday.

Dobbs also declined any comment on Saturday.

The employment separation agreement states that the district will pay Williams a lump sum equal to six months' salary of $67,500 and his accrued vacation of $19,690, for a total of $87,192.05, minus any required deductions.

The agreement also says that Williams promises to waive any rights he may have under his contract with the district and to waive any rights to file a claim, complaint or lawsuit against the district.

The agreement does not preclude Williams from transferring unused sick leave to another Arkansas school district.

Williams on Saturday said, "I think it's good for things to draw to a close and we both move on down the road."

He added, "Things are what they are. It's been an unfortunate deal."

Williams said he preferred not to comment any further at this time because of the seven-day revocation period.

Williams was initially hired as superintendent in June 2010. Lovelace said Williams received only positive performance reviews for the eight years he served as superintendent.

On June 28, 2018, the board, following a series of executive sessions over a period of about two weeks, voted to demote Williams from the superintendent's position to assistant superintendent of finance. Board members at that time would not comment on why, saying it as a personnel issue.

The board, at the same meeting, voted to name Holmes, who was middle school principal at the time, as interim superintendent. In January, the School Board voted to remove the word "interim" from Holmes' title and named her school superintendent for the 2019-20 school year.

Williams was starting the second year of a three-year contract, which extended through the 2020-21 school year. Lovelace has said the problems started last year because of a personality conflict with some board members.

