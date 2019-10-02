LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Gov. Asa Hutchinson addresses children at Prairie Grove Elementary School about the importance of drinking water, eating good foods and exercising to take care of their bodies. He was at the school to celebrate the installation of a new water bottle filling station.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove elementary students will be able to fill up their personal water bottles at a new station installed in the hallway just outside the school cafeteria.

The station is part of an initiative called Healthy Active Arkansas led by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Healthy Active Arkansas and Delta Dental have worked together since 2018 to encourage students to drink water instead of sugary drinks.

Prairie Grove Elementary School is one of 40 schools in the state awarded water bottle filling stations by a grant program called "Rethink Your Drink: Choose Water!" Carmel Perry, school-based health clinic coordinator for Prairie Grove School District, applied for a grant for the stations.

Hutchinson was on hand Friday morning for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the newest water bottle filling station. Prairie Grove Middle School already has a station from the grant.

Hutchinson then addressed students during an assembly in their cafeteria, telling them about drinking water from a canteen as a child and drinking water today as an adult.

He shared the story about Moses, a person in the Bible. Moses was leading the children of Israel in the desert when they ran out of water. God told Moses to strike a rock and water would come out of the rock.

Moses obeyed and water sprang from the rock, "not a sugary drink," Hutchinson said.

"Water is so essential to life," Hutchinson told the children.

He encouraged the students to fill up their bottles at the station and noted that while they are drinking something healthy for their bodies, they are also helping the environment by using only one bottle, not consuming many plastic bottles of water.

"You're staying healthy and saving the world from plastic," Hutchinson said.

Troy Wells, president and chairman of the Healthy Active Arkansas board, explained that the organization tries to find ways to help Arkansans live better, be healthier and be more active.

"Water is good for you," Wells told the kids. "The more, the better."

Renee Mallory, deputy director for public health programs with the Arkansas Department of Health, also spoke and she said the campaign Rethink Your Drink is to reduce the amount of sugar children take in.

"You don't need to be drinking sugary drinks," Mallory said. "To reduce sugary drinks, you need water. We want you to drink water."

