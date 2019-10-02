Shannon Stearman, owner of Crescent Store in downtown Prairie Grove, said a Junk Ranch After Party is being planned to encourage out-of-town visitors to stay later to shop at local stores.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- When the Junk Ranch, Junk at the Mill and Apple Festival close for the day on Friday, the party is not over.

Prairie Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and local shops in town have decided to continue the festivities with a "Junk Ranch After Party." Most downtown shops plan to remain open from 5-8 p.m.

Shannon Stearman, who owns Crescent Store in downtown Prairie Grove and is a member of the chamber's board of directors, said the after party is similar to a "Sip and Shop" event held in June.

The idea, Stearman said, is to encourage people from out of town to stay awhile and browse through local shops.

"We want to reach out to the out-of-town visitors to make it more accessible to them," Stearman said. "It's good for us and the Junk Ranch to work together."

Junk Ranch After Party is presented by Grand Savings Bank. Stearman said the bank is helping to market the event and has donated a gift basket to give away in a drawing.

Starting with the Back Porch at 719 E. Douglas St., and going through downtown to Mel's Diner, 15 shops, businesses and restaurants have announced they will be open for the evening. Other restaurants that will remain open include Magnolia Coffee House and Fat Rolls.

Stearman said the Junk Ranch weekend, which brings in thousands of people, is a good "boost" for downtown Prairie Grove. She's heard from many customers who have come to this area for the Junk Ranch but also use the trip to shop in downtown Prairie Grove.

"They'll tell us they like coming downtown," Stearman said. "I think the Junk Ranch has brought more customers for downtown for sure."

While benefiting from extra visitors to town during the Junk Ranch, the downtown area continues to grow as a destination spot that provides day-to-day, year-round opportunities for customers looking for unique gifts and home decorations, repurposed and antique furniture, boutique clothing and jewelry.

In all, Prairie Grove has about 25 flea markets, antique stores and other boutiques, according to information from City Hall. The stores include Daisies & Olives, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in December 2017. The building has about 80 vendors and is one of the anchors for the downtown area.

New flea markets and boutiques continue to open in Prairie Grove. New shops include clothing stores Mattyson Marie and Butch and Koonz, Sweet Water Creek and Cutting Up Quilt Studio.

General News on 10/02/2019