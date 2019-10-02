LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jean Helm has a special scrapbook from all 21 years of her time making apple butter for the Arkansas Apple Festival. The two pages pictured above are from that scrapbook. She gave each of her children and grandchildren their own copy of the book. Family members have helped Helm throughout all 21 years.

LINCOLN -- Jean Helm of Lincoln has chronicled her 21 years of making apple butter for the Arkansas Apple Festival with a scrapbook that has a page for each year.

Last year, she decided 2018 would be her last year to make apple butter for the festival. She is a member of the board of directors for the Arkansas Country Doctor Museum in Lincoln and turned 75 years old.

"I thought I would take a little time off," Helm said. "It took most of my summer getting ready (for the festival)."

Helm's apple butter booth has been a family affair. In the beginning, her daughters, Jan and Paula, helped with the booth and her son, Jason, helped set up, take down and sell during busy times.

Over the years, her grandchildren also have helped out with making apple butter and working the booth during the three-day festival.

To show her appreciation, Helm gave each of her children and grandchildren their own copy of her Apple Festival scrapbook.

Helm said her mother taught her how to make apple butter and when the festival needed a new person to take over the apple butter booth, she decided it would be a good way to help out.

She would start getting ready for the festival about three months before the date. Each year, Helm said she made 500 jars of apple butter and sold out during the festival.

"I would start every morning and make a crockpot of apple butter," Helm said.

She at first used apples from an orchard owned by James Leach and then began ordering apples by the box. Helm said a box of apples would come in every week and she would make apple butter from them.

Helm said she believes Jonathan apples make the best apple butter.

Her recipe is simple, she said. Peel the apples and place them in water in the crockpot with sugar cinnamon and any other spices you might like.

Cook in a crockpot and stir every hour.

"In eight to 10 hours, it's ready," she said.

Along with making apple butter for the festival, she said she always made extra to share with family members.

Jean and her husband, Gene Helm, are both graduates from Lincoln High School. They began dating after they met in ninth grade and married when they were 18 years of age. Gene Helm graduated from the University of Arkansas with a degree in engineering and they moved from Lincoln. The couple returned in 1992 to help her parents.

They moved back to the Helm family farm and still live on the farm.

Helm has been involved in the Lincoln community in other ways, besides the Apple Festival and Country Doctor Museum. She delivered meals for Meals on Wheels for 20 years and has volunteered at GRACE Place.

In 2011, Helm was named grand marshal for the Apple Festival Parade and in 2012, she received the Bud Cox Citizenship award, given to a citizen who has given back to the community.

Helm said she enjoyed the Apple Festival because of the people.

"It was to nice to meet people at the festival. Even my relatives that I hadn't seen in a while would stop by. I had a lot of repeat customers."

She said the festival is important to Lincoln because it "draws people together."

She said she believes it has lasted so long because of the people who volunteer their time to make it happen.

"It was a joy to do my part for the Apple Festival," Helm said. "It's time to move on and let someone else do it better."

