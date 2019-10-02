PRAIRIE GROVE -- Citing future growth and traffic issues in dropping off and picking up children, the Prairie Grove School Board will look at another site for a new junior high school building before making a final decision.

The district has been set to build the new facility for seventh and eighth grades on the former site of Prairie Grove Primary School.

Now, the district is also going to look at the possibility of using school property located across the road from Prairie Grove High School, between Bush Street and U.S. Highway 62B. The school bought this 61-acre tract for $1 million in fall 2016.

During a special board meeting last week, Assistant Superintendent David Kellogg said he began thinking about the backlog of traffic if the district added another school on the same part of campus that houses a middle school and elementary school.

Kellogg noted the district's enrollment will grow in the future and this also will impact traffic problems.

Craig Boone, architect for the new junior high school, attended the meeting and said he has stopped civil engineering design work on the current site for now.

"No one has a crystal ball (on growth)," Boone said at the Sept. 24 meeting. "Fayetteville's growth is coming this way."

Boone, who is with Architecture Plus in Fort Smith, said the building designed by the firm would work in either site. Boone displayed a graphic showing the land closest to Bush Street could be used for a new school on that property.

He said this land has "significant slope" to it, 18 feet of fall.

"We have that to contend with but that's doable," Boone said.

The major difference in moving to the new land would be the additional cost of dirt work and infrastucture, Boone said.

Board members wondered about the extra cost, and Boone said he thought the school could "easily" spend an additional $500,000.

Boone told board members he believed it was important to look at the second location. He pointed out the land across from the high school would provide more room for growth if the school needs to add on to the building in the future.

"Traffic is going to get more congested on the existing site," Boone said.

He said the school did not want to select one site and then five or 10 years down the road realize it had made a "terrible mistake."

He added, "The hardest part for you is what are we going to look like in 20 years."

Board member Shawn Shrum said his main question is can the district afford the new site. He also said he wanted to make sure if the board decided to change locations, it would make the best use of the new property.

"We bought that property for this reason," Shrum said.

Board President J.C. Dobbs recommended the district look at estimated costs to move to the new location, while "putting it in the right spot so it doesn't tie up our hands in the future."

Boone said he would get with Pick-it Construction, construction manager for the project, to come up with an estimated cost to build on the new site and then report back to the board.

