Step 1 -- Contact the County Cooperative Extension Office (479) 444-1755 and request the 4-H clubs list.

Step 2 -- Visit clubs to see which one is right for your family. Each club is unique and meet in various locations around the county.

Step 3 -- Attend two club meetings, provide information to your club leaders and officially sign in at www.arkansas.4honline.com.

Step 4 -- Attend monthly club meetings and activities regularly to keep your membership current.

4-H MEMBERSHIP IS FREE AND OPEN TO ALL YOUTH AGES 5-19.

General News on 10/09/2019